Will Smith namesake's Twitter account flooded with accusatory tweets after wild Chris Rock slap moment at Oscars 2022

Actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the award show, surprising the audience during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre and even the viewers of the show.

Following the incident, viewers expressed their anger on Will Smith’s Twitter account, only to realize later that it was a case of mistaken identity. They were tweeting to podcaster Will Smith instead of the actor.

All about Will Smith namesake's Twitter saga

Ava @avatarrant nazem kadri just got 15 games for this nazem kadri just got 15 games for this https://t.co/kfUvN3tFPt

This year's Oscar show will definitely find its place in history for a violent act by Smith, that not only left the audience shocked but the viewers in disbelief.

Soon after the incident, fans took to Twitter to express their anger and started posting some accusatory tweets.

Nick Jack Pappas @Pappiness Last time Will Smith got in one little fight he had to move to Bel Air Last time Will Smith got in one little fight he had to move to Bel Air

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday. It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday. It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars

Emma Vigeland @EmmaVigeland It's not chivalrous for your significant other to hit someone over a joke, especially when jokes are to be expected in a setting like the Oscars, however in poor taste that you find said joke to be. Should be a no-brainer but there are some toxic gender expectations out there It's not chivalrous for your significant other to hit someone over a joke, especially when jokes are to be expected in a setting like the Oscars, however in poor taste that you find said joke to be. Should be a no-brainer but there are some toxic gender expectations out there

Amal Bandow @AmalBandow @JoeCoal7 @EmmaVigeland Exactly. He assaulted someone in front of the whole world. Only rich people can do that. @JoeCoal7 @EmmaVigeland Exactly. He assaulted someone in front of the whole world. Only rich people can do that.

Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @ethanmwolf Will Smith needs some time with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air. Wow Will Smith needs some time with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air. Wow

Country over party @stand_together2 @ethanmwolf Really sad day. A terrible example from people that need to recognize their influence on the world. What an awful message. A setback for sure. @ethanmwolf Really sad day. A terrible example from people that need to recognize their influence on the world. What an awful message. A setback for sure.

soul_Jason @thefruch @AlexanderSwart @EmmaVigeland Sure but physically assaulting someone crossing that line will never be ok. @AlexanderSwart @EmmaVigeland Sure but physically assaulting someone crossing that line will never be ok.

LOLA ❀ ɞ @blackcatgirlz “violence is never the answer” then maybe don’t speak fighting words idk! “violence is never the answer” then maybe don’t speak fighting words idk!

However, little that they know that the handle they were tagging was not the actor, but a video game creator and podcaster who talks about technology like virtual reality, electric cars, space travel and a lot more, with his partner, Brad Shoemaker.

Will Smith @willsmith Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living.



At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.

When his account started flooding with tweets, the podcaster issued a clarification tweeting that he is not the actor everyone is supposing, but his namesake. Fans immediately understood their mistake and apologized.

Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscar Moment

During the show, when comedian Chris Rock passed a joke on Jada, Will walked up to him and slapped his face on stage during the live telecast, before returning to his seat and yelling:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth!”

This outburst shocked everyone in the audience.

Rock clarified his stance, saying:

“Wow dude, it was a GI Jane joke."

However, it did not calm down Will, who said the same thing again.

Jada has been battling with Alopecia for some time now. She has been vocal about her journey and is still trying to deal with the issue confidently. Due to problems, she shaved her head in 2021.

Although the actor apologized to the Academy for his behavior while accepting the Best Actor award for King Richard, he did not express his regret to Rock. Whether the actors will bury their hatchet or not will be seen in the coming days.

