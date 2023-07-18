Wingstop x Big Latto Lemon Herb Remix sauce: Ingredients, availability, and other details explored

Wingstop Inc. is a restaurant chain based in the United States that specializes in chicken wings. On July 18, the company announced its collaboration with hip-hop artist, and Atlanta-based rapper Big Latto to launch a zesty dry rub called Latto's Lemon Herb Remix.

This new release arrives just in time for National Chicken Wing Day, which is on July 29. This flavor will be offered for a limited time at participating locations across the country. It will launch on July 18, 2023, and it is unknown for how long it will be available.

The new Lemon Herb Remix sauce is here (Image via Wingstop)

Wingstop's new Lemon Herb Remix can be enjoyed with wings, sandwiches, and more

According to the official press release, Latto's Lemon Herb Remix sauce is made with a combination of aromatic herbs, zesty lemon, and savory garlic. Moreover, it can be enjoyed with boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, and tenders.

The new flavor is now available nationwide for a limited time.

The brand's newest commercial sees Latto bringing Lemon Herb Remix wings and seasoned fries to a girls' night out, as her hit song Put It on Da Floor plays in the background. On the brand's Instagram handle, the Lottery singer is featured in a yellow car, as she holds what appears to be a take-away bag from the brand.

“The hottest collab of the summer drops July 18,” the caption reads.

Latto mentioned in a press release on July 16 that she crafted the flavor herself and rated it 10/10.

"You can't beat this flavor, don't play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it's 10/10. I've been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It's so good that you'll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do,” she said.

Addressing the new offering, the company's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer said:

"Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry. We're thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix."

More about the fast food joint

The company was established in 1994 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Over 2,000 outlets are owned and operated by the corporation throughout the world. The company offers boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches that are always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in customers' choice of flavors.

Apart from the new flavor, the restaurant chain is also offering customers the Latto Meal. This is perfect for a group dinner and includes 21 iconic wings, two dips, and one huge fry.