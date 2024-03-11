“With what songs”: City Girls’ JT announcing 14- date solo tour dates ahead of her album release leaves internet baffled

JT, a rapper best known for her work as one half of the duo City Girls, has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to be held from March 23, 2024, to April 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of her single Sideways and will take place well before the release of her debut unnamed EP.

The latter part has the internet baffled as netizens attempt to comprehend exactly what music the rapper will bring on the tour.

A netizen's reaction to the singer's tour announcement

Netizens react to JT tour announcement

Netizens were quick to react to JT's tour announcement, taking to X to express their feelings on the matter. Most netizens questioned whether the rapper had enough songs for a solo tour, while some also questioned why the tour was focused solely on restaurants and bars as venues.

The current list of dates and venues for the JT 2024 tour, titled JT Coming To A City Near You!, is given below:

March 23, 2024 — Houston, Texas at The Sekai

March 24, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at The Garden

March 29, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Club Elevation

March 30, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Nomi

March 31, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Tally Ho

April 5, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Mr. G

April 6, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Medusa

April 13, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Carol City Park

April 19, 2024 — West Palm, Florida at Club Ivy

April 20, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Compound

April 21, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland at Icons

April 26, 2024 — New York City, New York at The Harbor

April 27, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri at Club Municipal

As of this article's writing, no ticket details have been released regarding the tour announcement. However, the singer will soon announce additional dates.

Speaking about her solo music efforts in an exclusive interview with Interview magazine on October 10, 2023, with Kali Uchis, JT elaborated on the impetus behind her creativity:

"I just want to push the limit. I want to make girls like me believe they could do it, for real. People always talk about colorism and us not getting as much love as others, and I really want to make it just off of that. Let’s break that barrier. And it’s so true, I see it all the time. If you are too dark of a shade, it’s not good enough, it’s not marketable to people."

JT, as mentioned above, is primarily known for her work with City Girls, who had their most successful project in their second studio album, City on Lock, released on June 20, 2020. The album peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album chart.