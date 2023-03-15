"Wonder if Young MA got Sickle Cell": Wheelchair and cane video surfaces online as fans express concern

Fans have raised their concerns regarding American rapper Young MA’s health after a recent video of her getting her hair done in a salon while looking sick surfaced online on Tuesday, March 14.

DO NOT DISTURB @slut4youxxx twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Who tf is young ma management team cause why is y’all neglecting her health????? Who tf is young ma management team cause why is y’all neglecting her health????? 😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pqCtnwnJlc

The Brooklyn rhymer appeared to be in the celebrity barber and comedian @fatsdabarber’s salon. She was seen getting a shape-up of her hairstyle, and her dreadlocks retwisted. What concerned fans about the video was the rapper’s eyes which had a visibly yellowish tint.

Fans have since started vocalizing their concerns for the Ooouuu rapper on Twitter. One Twitter user, @RollyMyMary_xXx, asked if the rapper had sickle cell disease since her eyes looked yellow.

MaMaBug 👩‍👧‍👧💕💜 @RollMyMary_xXx I wonder if young ma got sickle cell her eyes looked yellow I wonder if young ma got sickle cell her eyes looked yellow

In a video from December 2022, the rapper was spotted riding an electric wheelchair in a grocery store with a cane on her lap.

The woman, Rene Bonét (@renebonet on TikTok), who spotted Katorah Kasanova Marrero, aka Young MA, asked viewers to watch the clip and confirm whether it was the rapper. Later in the same video, Rene confirmed that it was indeed Young MA.

Young MA fans worry the rapper might be suffering from sickle cell disease, jaundice, or kidney failure

Young’s physical appearance in the salon video worried fans, and they started speculating that the rapper might be battling some serious disease. Her fans began extending prayers for her well-being and shared messages wishing the rapper a speedy recovery.

Many believe the rapper suffers from possible kidney failure, sickle cell disease, or jaundice. Her yellow-tinted eyes made way for jaundice speculation, a disease where one’s skin and the white part of the eyes turn yellow due to increased bilirubin in the blood.

Some Twitter users spoke about sickle cell disease and shared their concerns.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder marked by flawed hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is a protein molecule in red blood cells responsible for delivering oxygen to the cells and tissues throughout the body.

People with sickle cell disease have “hemoglobin S,” i.e., atypical hemoglobin molecules with a lack of oxygen, which can distort the shape of red blood cells into a crescent or a sickle shape.

These sickle cells end up sticking together, obstructing the easy and smooth movement of the red blood cells through the blood vessels. Thus, it blocks the circulation of healthy oxygen-carrying blood across the body.

Among other symptoms of the disease are yellowing of the eyes, skin, and mouth, as well as jaundice, a common sign of sickle cell disease. These cells have shorter life spans than normal red blood cells, and therefore, they die faster than the liver can filter these cells out. These broken-down cells build bilirubin in the blood, causing jaundice and yellow eyes.

The yellow tint in Young MA’s eyes prompted some fans to wonder if the rapper had sickle cell disease.

Steph @SJeverything i slept in a hospital chair next to a person dying from sickle cell and leukemia for almost a year. idk but major MAJOR similarities with his and Young Ma’s physical appearance. that experience was nothing but pain and sadness. anybody joking about her, i pray you feel that too. i slept in a hospital chair next to a person dying from sickle cell and leukemia for almost a year. idk but major MAJOR similarities with his and Young Ma’s physical appearance. that experience was nothing but pain and sadness. anybody joking about her, i pray you feel that too.

Princess Amani @Amani_Dunia22 @boredjesse @DailyLoud I have sickle cells & my eyes always turn yellow when I'm in a pain crisis. Ya'll just be out here diagnosing ppl and judging their health condition. Ya'll some fvcked up people!!! Just pray for Young MA and keep it pushing. no need to blast her! #IswearIHateHumansSometimes @boredjesse @DailyLoud I have sickle cells & my eyes always turn yellow when I'm in a pain crisis. Ya'll just be out here diagnosing ppl and judging their health condition. Ya'll some fvcked up people!!! Just pray for Young MA and keep it pushing. no need to blast her! #IswearIHateHumansSometimes

Other fans did not go into speculation about the exact illness Young MA might be suffering from. They only prayed that whatever disease it was, the rapper was taken care of.

NUFF @nuffsaidny Internet joking about Young MA the same way y’all joked about Chadwick when he was sick. You people really don't learn. Internet joking about Young MA the same way y’all joked about Chadwick when he was sick. You people really don't learn.

Big Sniper!! @DeauxpLacey Whatever Young MA is going through I wish her strength, healing, peace, & PRIVACY!! Whatever Young MA is going through I wish her strength, healing, peace, & PRIVACY!!

PURE/HONEY @_GodHerself Oh Young MA. That just broke my heart. I hope she’s ok Oh Young MA. That just broke my heart. I hope she’s ok 💔

𝒥.🫧 @earthtojalyn Whatever Young MA has going on is honestly none of our business. Now is not the time to speculate or speak negatively. Just wish her well and let it be. Whatever Young MA has going on is honestly none of our business. Now is not the time to speculate or speak negatively. Just wish her well and let it be.

In recent months, Young MA has kept herself out of the limelight. She last made headlines in April 2022 when her new track Aye Day Pay Day was released. She also launched an NFT capsule, along with the release of her song, to celebrate her career.

The rapper did not respond to or confirm any speculations online.

