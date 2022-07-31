What is immune thrombocytopenic purpura? Mandy Moore's rare blood disorder explained as she's set to have an unmedicated birth

Mandy Moore is ready to welcome her second child but is confirmed to have an unmedicated birth. The actress recently revealed that she could not get an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Moore also welcomed her first son without medication and said:

“My platelets are too low for an epidural. It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option – just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

The Tangled star recently gave an update on her pregnancy through Instagram and said that she has continued to get her blood and platelet levels checked, although they are low.

In detail about Mandy Moore’s disorder

Immune thrombocytopenia leads to easy and excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding emerges from low levels of platelets, the cells that help blood clot. This disorder can cause purple bruises and reddish-purple dots.

It is also common among children, although they can recover without treatment. It can exist for a long time in adults. However, no one needs to undergo treatment if there is no sign of bleeding and the platelet count is more.

If someone has severe symptoms, they can opt for medications that include boosting the platelet count or surgery to remove the spleen. This happens when the immune system attacks and destroys platelets, which are cell fragments helping in the blood clot.

It is caused in adults following infections with HIV, hepatitis, or the bacteria H. pylori. Children can suffer from viral illnesses like mumps and flu if they are diagnosed with ITP. People with diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and antiphospholipid syndrome are more likely to get infected.

The most common symptoms include easy or excessive bruising, superficial bleeding on the skin that looks like small reddish-purple spots, bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in urine or stools, and unusually heavy menstrual flow.

Mandy Moore’s preparation for her second baby

While speaking to Today Parents, Mandy Moore explained the reasons behind ending her In Real Life tour and said:

“As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden roller coaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking – and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’”

Moore continued, saying that if she had done it before, she could do it again. She added that every pregnancy is different. She was caring for a toddler this time, was afraid of not being able to sleep, and that her busy schedule might affect her baby’s health.

Mandy Moore also stated that she had been planning the tour for a long time but the health of her baby was more important to her. She revealed on social media that the tour was very challenging in between her second pregnancy. She announced the news of the tour cancelation on Instagram and wrote:

“It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

She concluded the post by thanking everyone for their support and respecting her decision. She also mentioned that the tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase.

