WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly smashes glass on his face, performs while bleeding soon after

Machine Gun Kelly recently injured himself at a New York restaurant. Following his performance at Madison Square Garden, he invited some of his celebrity friends to an afterparty.

Kelly smashed a champagne flute on his face during his performance, leaving fans and viewers shocked. Following that, he continued to perform his song Bad Things and though guests tried to help him with paper towels, he didn't pay attention to them.

Kelly was spotted leaving the venue with injuries to his face and a cut above his eye. While people were discussing what might have happened, he shared the video on his Instagram page where he delivered a speech and said, "I don’t give a s***."

A few eyewitnesses said that he refused to get bandaged.

Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox later left the spot. While they were being photographed outside, Kelly was still smiling but Fox was trying to cover her face.

Kelly was wearing a pink outfit while Fox was seen in a pink crop top.

Machine Gun Kelly shares pictures of his injury

News of Machine Gun Kelly smashing a champagne bottle in his face has grabbed the attention of the internet. Meanwhile, the singer posted a close look at his injury on social media.

In a recent Instagram Story, he wished ‘good morning’ to his fans and pulled his hair back to show them the area above his eyebrow. He also shared a few pictures from the Mainstream Sellout Tour concert and the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse.

Following the incident, fans were worried for him as they shared their reactions on Twitter:

Travis Allen @TravAllenMusic I know it probably wasn’t the best idea, but watching Kells smash a glass over his face was pretty fuckin punk rock and kinda badass. @machinegunkelly hope you’re not too cut up today. I know it probably wasn’t the best idea, but watching Kells smash a glass over his face was pretty fuckin punk rock and kinda badass. @machinegunkelly hope you’re not too cut up today.

💎 @onlyrollpearls Machine Gun Kelly breaks glass on forehead after they tried shutting down his show Machine Gun Kelly breaks glass on forehead after they tried shutting down his show https://t.co/vgylXXFSz5

Lewis Hully @lewis_hullyXX



I’m praying he gets the help he needs, I can’t be without that mans music Clearly the ending of @machinegunkelly ’s show at #MSG distressed him, and then the clip of him smashing a glass on his face at the after party shows to us that he still needs serious help and support 🥺I’m praying he gets the help he needs, I can’t be without that mans music Clearly the ending of @machinegunkelly’s show at #MSG distressed him, and then the clip of him smashing a glass on his face at the after party shows to us that he still needs serious help and support 🥺I’m praying he gets the help he needs, I can’t be without that mans music 💔

lil_maget @LilMaget yo @machinegunkelly u good????? u broke glass with yo face yo @machinegunkelly u good????? u broke glass with yo face

Earlier, he was spotted screaming at a crew member and smashing a guitar at Madison Square Garden. He then left the stage and started walking towards a male employee. Although a crew member managed to stop him, he yelled at the unidentified man.

While his band was still playing on stage, Kelly went back, picked up a guitar, and smashed it on stage.

Megan Fox supported Machine Gun Kelly after his suicide attempt

Megan Fox supported Machine Gun Kelly in his battle with his mental health (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly’s documentary was recently released on Hulu where he said that he called Megan Fox in 2020 while considering attempting suicide. While speaking to a news outlet, Fox talked about the things she has done to help Kelly with his mental health.

She said that they tried all forms of therapy before finding a therapist and said that it was not an easy process. Fox also said that according to their therapist, a relationship is a process of breaking each other down and most people don’t have the tools to rebuild themselves.

She also stated:

“And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been romantically linked since May 2020 and the pair got engaged in January 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far