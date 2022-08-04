Wonderland singer AleXa announces 2022 US tour dates and cities 

American singer, dancer, and actress, AleXa, will be meeting fans in the United States soon. On August 3, as a surprise, the 25-year-old artist dropped the dates and cities of her upcoming tour. It will take place throughout October and in eight locations.

The Bomb singer will showcase her talent from Jersey City to Los Angeles on eight fun nights. The tour announcement arrives soon after her triumphant performance at Otakon, a three-day annual anime convention held in Washington DC.

Still fresh off her Wonderland release, AleXa’s popularity continues to surge. The upcoming world tour will be a testament to her fandom growth.

AleXa announces dates and cities for upcoming US tour

Before debuting as a K-pop singer in 2019, the 25-year-old had already tasted success while on Mnet’s survival show, Produce 48. She continued to gradually rise to fame.

AleXa’s global breakthrough arrived when she won the American Song Contest trophy. She represented her home state of Oklahoma in the show and won the competition with her song Wonderland on May 9, 2022.

She will kick off her tour in Jersey City on October 18, will move to Puerto Rico on October 20, and then perform in Atlanta on October 22, Chicago on October 23, Oklahoma City on October 25, Houston on October 27, San Francisco on October 28, and Los Angeles on October 30.

Recent updates on AleXa

2022 has so far been an excellent year for the 25-year-old Bomb singer. Since winning the American Song Contest, achievements have lined up.

The Bomb singer took another giant step into her career when the Billboard Music Awards confirmed her spot as a performer and presenter at the 2022 awards. The K-pop star was a performer alongside Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

The 25-year-old even bagged a feature on SUNMI’s Showterview recently. She expressed her excitement by posting selfies with the prominent K-pop soloist SUNMI in an Instagram post, writing, “Had the chance to be interviewed by this queen right here” in the caption.

The K-pop star also recently celebrated five million streams of Wonderland on Spotify. That’s not all. She even performed at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in South Korea. She also posted photos of Tom Cruise posing with finger hearts.

The singer-songwriter also made her acting debut this year with an anthology horror movie, Urban Myths. The film was released on April 27 and contained ten stories.

Meanwhile, the Bomb singer has also won several awards. She received the Next Artist Award at the Soribada Best K-Music Awards. She even won two awards at the Asia Artist Awards - Focus Singer Award and Potential Award - Female.

