Release date and first three guests of Sunmi’s Showterview revealed

It looks like Sunmi’s Showterview will be arriving sooner than expected. Reportedly, the K-pop soloist icon has already wrapped up filming with three famous guests, with the talk show all set to air on July 14.

According to South Korean news outlet My Daily, the Gashina singer has her first three guests confirmed. AleXa, the K-pop soloist who emerged as the winner of the American Song Contest, former SISTAR member and equally iconic soloist Hyolyn, and the powerful fourth-generation idol group ATEEZ will be starting off Showterview season 2 with a bang.

So far, no official teasers for the show have been released. Viewers who were accustomed to Jessi’s bold and fierce hosting will be in for a drastic change as Sunmi has different plans on hosting the show.

Sunmi’s Showterview wraps up first three episodes

SBS’ Showterview premiered in 2020 and instantly became a must-watch in South Korea. Korean-American rapper Jessi hosting season 1 saw the K-pop industry in a bold, spicier, and never-seen-before avatar.

The show spanned two years, and took viewers (and idols alike) on a thrilling ride for a total of 95 episodes. However, Jessi suddenly surprised fans with the announcement of the last episode on April 28, ending it on a heartwarming note. Following the news, Sunmi is reported to be hosting the show's sequel.

As per My Daily, season 2, titled Sunmi’s Showterview, will premiere on July 14 at 06.00 pm KST. It is worth noting that SBS has still not released any official word on the new host.

The talk show began trending once again, thanks to its star-studded guest list. Soloists AleXa and Hyolyn, as well as idol group ATEEZ, will appear in the first three episodes. ATEEZ will reportedly only appear in the second episode.

Hyolyn and AleXa in conversation with Sunmi for the upcoming Sunmi’s Showterview (Image via My Daily)

Speaking about her version of Showterview in an interview with NME, Sunmi shared that she would like to bring multiple new stories of her guests to the forefront. She also hinted at the show being less spicier and more emotional than its predecessor as she stated:

“I want to be emotionally one with the interviewee and bring out as many stories as possible during the interview.”

It will be rather interesting to see what ATEEZ brings to the table. Among the three guests who were revealed, the Deja Vu group is also the only one that was featured in season 1 too. In fact, their previous episode became quite the rage because of Jessi’s spicy and hilarious hosting.

Sunmi’s Showterview might also offer fans a chance to witness the camaraderie between fellow K-pop soloists. Considering that she would like to dig deep and be emotional, viewers can only predict what conversations the three superstars will have with each other.

After season 1 ended, viewers believed that Jessi would return after a much-needed break. However, they were surprised when reports about the Gashina singer replacing her went viral.

On top of the already buzzing news, the What Type of X singer shared that she discovered her friend Sunmi was replacing her online. The revelation triggered backlash over SBS, as fans believed Jessi helped the show truly stand out with her bold hosting skills.

Fortunately, things have calmed down since then. Viewers can now look forward to a different kind of content that the new host will be offering in Sunmi’s Showterview, starting July 14.

