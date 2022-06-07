WonderRoad Music Festival 2022: Dates, lineup, where to buy tickets and more

WonderRoad Music Festival, slated to take place on June 11 and 12, will be happening at Garfield Park in Indianapolis. The festival has announced its lineup and inaugural headliners include Vampire Weekend, Milky Chance and Chvrches, among others.

How to get tickets for WonderRoad Music Festival 2022

Tickets for the WonderRoad Festival are available in various categories, including General Admission Adults, VIP adults, General Admission Kids and VIP Kids.

WonderRoad's website notes that two-day general admission tickets for adults are priced at $199.50, while one-day tickets are priced at $119.50. VIP tickets for adults and kids are being sold for $475 and $250 respectively. Attendees upgrading to VIP will watch shows from a special viewing area and get to enjoy a VIP-only lounge, stocked with food and drinks. VIPs will also get access to a private bar and air-conditioned restrooms.

For kids aged 3-10, passes are being sold at $39.50 for a single day and $59.50 for the weekend. Only limited on-site parking is available, for $25 per day.

In details: WonderRoad Music Festival 2022 lineup

June 11: Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Hippo Campus, Wrabel, Ripe, Noga Erez, John Harvie, Motherfold, 81355, Goldpark, Detention, Fern Murphy, Huckleberry Funk and the Vindys.

June 12: Lord Huron, Bastille, Mat Kearney, Milky Chance, The Blue Stones, Reignwolf, Taylor Bannett, Des Rocs, Leah Kate, Hembree, The Protest, .waverunner and The Palace

More about the headliners

A 2006 American rock band from New York City, Vampire Weekend is currently signed to Columbia Records. Bandmates include lead vocalist and guitarist Ezra Koenig, multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, drummer Chris Tomson, and bassist Chris Baio. Batmanglij left the group in early 2016.

Their first album, released in 2008 includes charting singles A-Punk and Oxford Comma, and grew to instant fame, going on to become one of the greatest debut albums of the time. Their next album - Contra - was released in 2010 and received critical acclaim as it too, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200.

They released their subsequent studio albums - Modern Vampires of the City in 2013 and Father of the Bride in 2019. Both albums topped the US chart and bagged the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in their respective years.

Milky Chance is a German rock band which originated in Kassel, and consists of vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein, bassist and percussionist Philipp Dausch, and their band members, Antonio Greger and Sebastian Schmidt. Their first single Stolen Chance released in 2013 and topped in several countries. Their debut album, Sadnecessary, was released in October 2013 and included the single - Down by the River. The band garnered popularity as they started touring in North America from 2014.

