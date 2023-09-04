“Worst festival I’ve ever been to”: Electric Zoo attendees slams organizers as they were denied entrance after venue reaches capacity

Electric Zoo, an annual music festival, returned for its thirteenth edition this year at the Randall Island Park in New York City, New York. The 2023 edition of the festival has been plagued with issues since the very beginning, with the cancellation of the opening day as well as delay in starting the events on the second day on September 2, 2023.

The third day of the festival, held on September 3, 2023, was no different, with event organizers closing the venue to ticket holders due to the venue reaching capacity early in the evening, resulting in a crowd rush as ticket holders attempted to reach the venue before it was closed.

The festival organizers have promised a full refund to ticket holders who have been unable to attend the festival. However, attendees were not happy with that response, as exemplified by one netizen, who called it the "worst festival" they have ever been to.

The organizers of the festival elaborated on the reasons behind the issues that plagued this year's festival in a post on their official Twitter page, stating that the global supply chain was the primary reason behind the poor management:

"This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone. The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune."

The organizers continued:

"We ask for your forgiveness and understanding during this challenging time. We are profoundly sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause."

Netizens were quick to react to the mismanagement by the organizers of this year's Electric Zoo festival, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many proclaimed it to be the worst festival ever, comparing it to the Burning Man festival debacle. Others went even further, calling the festival fraud and comparing it to the notorious Fyre festival.

Still others spoke about the experience of being at the venue of the festival, calling it nightmarish and hard to survive. Many proclaimed the festival's mismanagement this year would lead to its ultimate demise.

More about Electric Zoo Festival

Electric Zoo Festival was first held at the Randall Island Park in New York City during the Labour Day celebrations from September 4, 2009 to September 5, 2009. Conceptualised as a electronic music festival, the inagural festival featured over fifty five artists and experienced a total attendance of 26,000 people.

Following the success of the first edition, the festival was held annually for the next few years, expanding to a three-day festival in 2011. The festival experienced a dramatic rise in footfall following the expansion, with attendance peaking at over 85,000 people.

Electric Zoo received multiple nominations for the Best Music Event award at the International Dance Awards in the first years of the festival, starting from 2010. In 2013, the festival expanded to a second edition in Mexico.