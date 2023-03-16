Something in the Water Festival, an annual music festival organized by Pharrell Williams, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from April 28 to 30, 2023.

In a statement on the festival's official website, Something in the Water announced its 2023 edition, which would include performances by Kid Laroi, Jay Pharaoh, and Lil Wayne, among others.

General tickets are priced at $399 plus a processing fee, while VIP tickets are currently sold out. Shuttle passes are priced at $50 plus processing fees. All tickets are currently available from the official Something in the Water website - https://somethinginthewater.frontgatetickets.com.

Walmart to present Something in the Water 2023

The 2023 edition of Something in the Water will be presented by Wamart, who has collaborated with producers IMGoing and Live Nation, as well as founder Pharrell Williams, to bring the event back to its original location in Virginia Beach's Ocean Front region.

Speaking to Variety in an exclusive interview, Walmart US' executive VP, Cedric Clark, had the following to say regarding the retail giant's collaboration with the festival:

"Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA.We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of."

The full line-up for Something in the Water 2023 is listed below:

100 Gecs

Aminé

Ayra Starr

Babyface Ray

BadBadNotGood

Black Sherif

CHIKA

Clipse

Coi Leray

d4vd

Doechii

Feid

FLO

Flo Milli

Gigi

Grace Jones

Jay Pharoah

Jazmine Sullivan

Jessie Murph

Kamasi Washington

KayCyy

Kaytranada

Kehlani

Kenny Beats

Kid Cudi

Kitty Ca$h

Latto

Lil Durk

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Wayne

Lil Yachty

Machine Gun Kelly

Maren Morris

Masego

Mumford & Sons

Nile Rodgers & Chic

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Remi Wolf

Riovaz

Saucy Santana

Skrillex

Summer Walker

SWV

The Kid Laroi

UMI

Wale

Weston Estate

Wet Leg

Wu-Tang Clan

Yendry

Yvngxchris

Pharrell’s Phriends.

More about the artists headed to Something in the Water 2023

Mumford & Sons is a London-based British folk band that formed in 2007 as a collaboration between multi-instrumentalists Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Winston Marshall. The band won the Album of the Year award for their second album, Babel, at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey, better known by his stage name The Kid Laroi, is an Australian rapper who rose to prominence with their debut studio album F*ck Love. The album was a chart-topper in the Australian, Canadian, Norwegian, and US Billboard 200 album charts.

100 Gecs are an American music duo specializing in the Hyperpop subgenre of pop music, which originated in the UK during the early 2000s and emphasizes a maximalist interpretation of music.

100 Gecs achieved a commercial breakthrough with their 2020 remix of their debut studio album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers album charts upon its release on July 10, 2020.

Maren Larae Morris is an American country singer based in Nashville, Tennessee who rose to fame with her debut studio album, Hero, which was released on June 3, 2016.

The album received critical acclaim upon release, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album charts. It was also nominated for the Best Country Album award at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

