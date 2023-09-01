”Maybe there was a bullet in that microphone” - Internet in ablaze after photos of the woman 50 Cent threw a mic at emerges

On August 30, 2023, 50 Cent performed as part of his Final Lap Tour at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. During the performance, the singer threw the microphone at the crowd, which hit a woman in the head, causing a lacerated gash on her forehead.

The throwing of the microphone by the singer and the subsequent damage it caused to the woman, Bryhana Monegain, was quickly picked up by netizens, with the photo of the woman's head, bandaged due to the injury, going viral.

Netizens were quick to react to the incident and condemn it, as exemplified by the tweet below, which notes the force behind the injury caused damage not unlike that of a grazing hit from a bullet or BB gun pellet.

50 Cent's lawyer stated that the singer didn't intentionally hit Monegain

Netizens were quick to react to the microphone throw by 50 Cent and the damage it caused subsequently, taking to social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to express their feelings on the matter.

Some commented on the ferocity of the throw by the singer, dismissing comments that the throw was not hard enough to cause injury. Others questioned why the singer threw his microphone, while some went on to hope that Bryhana Monegain received reparations from the singer for the injuries caused by the incident.

The thrown microphone caused a lacerated gash on Monegain's head, with bleeding significant enough to require multiple towels to stem it. Monegain was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

Subsequently, the singer has been charged with battery with intent to cause harm by Monegain. Monegain stated in her police report, which is unavailable to the general public, that 50 Cent looked directly at her before throwing the microphone.

The video shows that the singer was aware that Monegain was present in the area of the song. However, Cent's lawyer stated in an exclusive statement to TMZ that the singer did not intentionally harm her:

"Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis AKA 50 Cent would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

The singer's Final Lap tour is set to continue for the next few months and will end with a show at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK. The tour is in celebration of the singer's groundbreaking debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

Released on February 6, 2003, the album is considered one of the greatest in the gangsta rap subgenre, focusing on the real struggles of living in neighborhoods steeped in the gangsta rap culture. The album was a major success on the charts, with multi-platinum certifications in Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US.