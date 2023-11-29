"Wouldn't dare to look at us": SEVENTEEN's JUN recalls an unpleasant anecdote from his rookie days following the group's Daesang win at MAMA 2023

On Wednesday, November 28, following SEVENTEEN's win at the MAMA 2023, JUN kickstarted a livestream on Weibo, the Chinese online community platform, to spend some time with his fans. As he talked about the several incidents from the day, the idol also addressed the group's grand achievement of winning not one but four MAMA Awards.

While he continued to thank his fans and fellow members for their remarkable win after nine years in the industry, the idol also recalled an anecdote that occurred during the group's rookie days. SEVENTEEN's JUN confessed that a particular person, whose identity wasn't revealed, was discouraging towards the group and doubted their success in the industry.

He also added that the members were naturally hurt by the incident, and it continued to affect them for a long time. However, with their grand win, he stated that he was proud to prove them wrong.

"So I think back then, the person who said those [bad] things, probably... wouldn’t dare to look at us ever again."

SEVENTEEN's JUN boasts the group's impressive wins at the MAMA Awards while recalling an unpleasant anecdote from their rookie days

On November 28, SEVENTEEN bagged four MAMA Awards, including their first Daesang at the award ceremony after nine years of their remarkable career in the industry. Given their hard work and several achievements through the past years, they were naturally overwhelmed with emotions as they went on stage to receive their trophy for the Album of The Year.

All the members, including their leader, S.COUPS, who made a special appearance at the last moment, broke down into a puddle of tears. Following SEVENTEEN bagging their first MAMA Daesang, the member, JUN, kickstarted a Weibo livestream to share a few words about the group's win, since he wasn't able to tell everything on the stage.

During the live, the idol recalled the time when the group won their first-ever award, back when they were rookies, since the recent MAMA win reminded him of the same.

He also stated that during that time, a particular person said something hateful and discouraging to the group, and the comment hurt Woozi the most. JUN also added that it was one of the main reasons that Woozi, who's rarely seen tearing up, broke down while receiving the award. Here's what the idol explained about the incident:

"[The person] said ([something and] doubted all of us right in our faces. I think it’s quite great, not what they said, like how we slowly walked our way up and broke all of their doubts, and proved ourselves. But I understand why Scoups said that the incident hurt Woozi a lot because I feel that Woozi loves SEVENTEEN more than anyone else."

SEVENTEEN's JUN continued,

"But I feel like whatever was being said is not important, I once mentioned back then, that no matter what, the people who don’t like us wouldn’t like us anyway. And whatever we do, it doesn’t matter if it’s me individually or the group, it has always been for the people who love us. So for other things [haters], I feel like there’s no need to take them to heart. Hahaha. I don’t know if they watch [us] or not but they probably wouldn’t dare to."

A few minutes after the idol's confession, S.COUPS also joined JUN on his Weibo livestream and shared a few more thoughts about their grand win at MAMA 2023. However, he also took the time to call out the very person JUN was talking about.

He proudly exclaimed,

"Are you watching this? Even though it took a while, we received a daesang! We did well, oh gosh!"

As S.COUPS stated this, JUN happily started to giggle by his side and also stated that the person probably wouldn't be able to stand watching this.

Given that SEVENTEEN's several wins at the MAMA 2023 were rightfully deserved, there's no surprise that the members themselves are proud and elated about their achievement.