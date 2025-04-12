“Y'all been drinking $30 vermin smoothies?”- Netizens react to reports of roaches being found inside an Erewhon store

Internet users have reacted to reports of a cockroach infestation at the Erewhon store in Santa Monica, US. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found these roaches and some other violations at the location.

The "vermin infestation" was reported on April 8 after an inspection. The roaches were found near the tonic bar that makes coffees and other beverages. The market shut down the tonic bar temporarily for 48 hours.

As the news broke, users on X shared their reactions to the upscale market having a cockroach infestation. Many took aim at Erewhon's pricy food items, as one user wrote:

"Y'all been drinking $30 vermin smoothies?"

Expand Tweet

"People will see this and still spend $75 on a bag of baby carrots," another user wrote.

"They probably convinced rich people it's organic," a user hilariously tweeted.

"I heard it was a $100 cockroach," another user commented.

More about Erewhon's vermin infestation

As per Today, the infestation was discovered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on April 8, 2025.

They checked the premises and discovered that the market violated California’s Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1, which states that establishments must be free of insects and rodents.

The report stated the presence of:

“two live nymph German cockroaches in the cabinet under the ‘Simonelli’ coffee machine holding sealed plastic cups”

There were other violations as well, like the amount of time a food item is left out to prevent diseases. Moreover, there were minor violations of general sanitation standards like plumbing, cleanliness of surfaces, and more.

Erewhon closed its tonic bar temporarily. To reopen, it must “eliminate cockroaches and all evidence of cockroaches from the facility”, as per the Department of Public Health.

A company spokesperson said:

“We deeply regret that a roach was found in our tonic bar, and we sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards."

Meanwhile, another representative told Today:

"Our team responded swiftly to ensure that every safety protocol were adhered to. At Erewhon, we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards and we remain committed to providing a safe, clean, and nourishing environment for everyone who walks through our doors."

The store received a score of 84/100 and a rating of B by the authorities. The tonic bar, meanwhile, was opened on April 10 after a reinspection.

Erewhon teamed up with Kacey Musgraves to launch a new smoothie in February

The luxe mini-market is known for its expensive grocery items and other products. It has also often collaborated with celebrities to create smoothies and other food items.

In February this year, it partnered with Grammy award-winning music artist Kacey Musgraves to introduce a Deeper Wellness Smoothie. The smoothie features around 15 ingredients that make it a healthy and delicious drink.

Some of these ingredients include MALK Organic Almond Milk, Organic Spinach, Organic Banana, Sea Moss, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Cream, Grass-fed Collagen, and more.

The drink is available for a limited time only and costs $21. A portion of this price will go towards helping Altadena Girls. It is a nonprofit organization helping teens who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire.

