Yan Li video: San Diego woman shot dead after stabbing cop

Yan Li, a 47-year-old woman from California, was recently shot dead at the Acqua Vista Condominiums apartment after stabbing a police officer following an eviction notice.

The horrifying incident was captured on police bodycam footage and later released by law enforcement authorities. In the video, San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Bunch can be seen serving the eviction notice to Li.

The officer can then be heard saying, “Here’s a notice to evict,” before seeing Li holding a butcher knife in her right hand. While Bunch warned the woman, she could be heard questioning the officer’s identity before throwing the eviction papers and slamming shut her apartment door.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content.

The redacted clip also shows a sergeant attempting to communicate with the woman as she continued to yell from behind closed doors. The video further documents the arrival of K-9 units inside Li’s apartment before one cop can be heard shouting for “bean bag” bullets.

As deputies started using less-lethal bullets towards Li, she can be seen charging back at the authorities, ensuing chaos in the apartment hallway. The footage also shows several officers falling to the ground before firing real shots towards the woman.

Shortly after, Yan Li’s lifeless body can be seen on camera, while one K-9 officer can be heard saying he had been stabbed.

Look into Yan Li shooting incident

The Yan Li shooting incident was revealed via police bodycam footage (Image via Police Activity/San Diego Police Department/YouTube)

On March 3, officers from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Acqua Vista Condominiums in San Diego to issue an eviction notice to 47-year-old resident Yan Li.

As per police bodycam footage, Deputy Jason Bunch can be seen knocking on the woman’s door to announce the order.

The San Diego Union Tribune reported that Yan Li appeared at her door with a butcher knife, prompting the officer to warn her to drop the weapon.

In the video, Bunch can be heard shouting:

“Put the knife down, put the f****ng knife down. Now. Drop the knife. You’re going to get shot. If you come at me with that knife, I will shoot you. Don’t make me this, don’t make me shoot you.”

Meanwhile, Li can also be heard yelling back at the officer, saying:

“How could I know you are not an intruder?”

The resident was also seen throwing the eviction papers on the floor and shutting the door to her apartment. She reportedly continued to argue with officials from behind closed doors before a K-9 unit was called to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

Nearly 50 minutes later, officers entered Li’s apartment and discovered her barricaded inside her room while holding a chef’s knife. Authorities then decided to shoot Yan Li with less-lethal “bean bag” bullets, but she reportedly attempted to attack the officers present at the scene.

Body camera video also showed several officers stumbling in the hallway of Li’s apartment before charging real bullets towards the woman. Shortly after the shooting, the woman can be seen falling over the floor, while one officer can be heard saying he was stabbed by the former.

San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Matt Dobbs told NBC that the woman allegedly threatened the building’s manager and maintenance worker before authorities arrived at the scene:

“While the deputies were waiting for additional resources, an employee in the building told them the same woman threatened a maintenance worker with a knife the previous day.”

Dobbs also reported that officers attempted to talk to Li for nearly 45 minutes before barging inside her apartment:

“The deputies attempted to communicate with [her] for approximately 45 minutes but were unable to gain her cooperation.”

Police authorities also said that there was “probable cause” to arrest Li for assault with a deadly weapon as she created a threat to public safety with her actions.

Yan Li was later pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured officer was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment. He was reportedly discharged later in the day.

Civil rights attorney John Carpenter told the San Diego Tribune that the incident was an example of “unnecessary escalation of a conflict resulting in a lawful shooting”:

“The (deputy’s) job was done. He’s a process server; you serve the process and then leave.”

The attorney also called Yan Li a “woman in crisis who is losing her home” and a person being “aggravated” by the situation created by law enforcement arriving:

“That’s information they learned after the service was complete. They hadn’t gone there to investigate an ongoing call for an assault with a knife.”

The four officers who opened fire at the woman were reportedly identified as Deputies Javier Medina and David Williams, Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Nickel and Officer Rogelio Medina. As per official protocol, they are currently serving desk duty while the shooting incident is being investigated.

