‘Yes I am ready for it’: Disney+ surprises fans with early release date of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

The concert video for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour will be available for viewing on Disney+ on March 14, one day earlier than originally anticipated. Disney+ said last month that it would begin streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on March 15, 2024.

The latest teaser confirmed that the movie would be available for streaming starting on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The expanded version of the film will have Swift's performance of Cardigan, previously excluded from the rental version, along with four more acoustic tracks. Good Morning America is exclusively revealing the trailer for the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour streaming on March 14, 2024.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney+: Exclusive trailer revealed

Taylor Swift revealed that the official title of the concert film that will be streamed on Disney Plus will be Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The title makes it slightly different from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the original concert film that was released in theatres or rented digitally.

Taylor revealed:

“For the first time, we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!).”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit the big screen at AMC movie theaters across the country in October, becoming an instant smash. It grossed more than $260 million at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kicked off the week on February 4th by revealing a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department while receiving a Grammy award. That night, her supporters saw their idol break a record by winning Album of the Year for Midnights.

The next day, she unveiled the tracklist for the next album, prompting her followers to analyze the meanings behind the song names.

Taylor shared a poster on her social media that is quite similar to the one used for The Eras Tour, with minor changes. The revised picture has subdued tones instead of the brilliant colors of the previous billboard, which complements the visual style of her next album.

Meanwhile, when announcing the Golden Globe-nominated concert film would be coming to Disney+, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated:

"A true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world."

Announcement on The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has revealed that her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be published on April 19, 2024. She later unveiled the whole tracklist of the album.

The Tortured Poets Department will consist of 17 tracks, including an additional bonus track. Two songs were recorded in cooperation with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, respectively. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her live performance at the Eras Tour event, scheduled to end in December 2024 in Canada.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+ starting on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

