On January 19, 2023, an unexpected interaction between IVE Wonyoung and aespa Karina was revealed during the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, and fans have been going crazy over a friendship they never saw coming. A video taken by a fan present at the Seoul Music Awards recorded the two aespa members, Karina and Winter, making their way off the stage after receiving their Bonsang award on behalf of their group.

As the two climbed down the stairs, IVE Wonyoung and aespa Karina made eye contact with each other and bowed towards one another. Before the video could reveal more about their interaction, it was abruptly cut off, leaving fans frustrated as they tried to understand how close the two might be.

However, upon seeing the duo's brief interaction, several Twitteratis expressed their surprise and joy. One fan wrote:

"WONYOUNG AND KARINA INTERACTION YES MY IT GIRLS"

The brief interaction between IVE Wonyoung and aespa Karina makes fans speculate that the two idols may know each other personally

Given that IVE Wonyoung and aespa Karina are some of the most influential female K-pop idols of the fourth generation, the coming together of the two is something that the entirety of the K-pop fandom hoped for. Following the reveal that Wonyoung and Karina knew each other personally, fans couldn't help but think they might also be closer than they thought.

As a classic for award shows and music events, fans are expected to bag at least one unexpected interaction between K-pop idols from different groups. Naturally, this never fails to surprise fans about the friendships that bud between the various K-pop groups. However, it wasn't a surprise that Wonyoung and Karina would've known each other since the two are from fourth-generation K-pop girl groups who debuted roughly close to one another.

Moreover, given that IVE Wonyoung was the MC of KBS Music Bank for almost two years, it's natural for her to meet many K-pop idols, especially of the fourth generation. Hence, the possibility of Karina being part of IVE Wonyoung's large list of earned contacts through her role as an MC is relatively high.

Meanwhile, the interaction between aespa Winter and IVE Gaeul also became a hot topic of discussion. As Winter and Karina were making their way off the sage, the former and Gaeul also had their own greetings going once they were all seated. With more members from aespa and IVE interacting with each other, fans' belief that the two are quite close further cements this speculation.

The 32nd Seoul Music Awards sees aespa win a Bonsang while IVE bags an honorable award

At the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, aespa received their first-ever Bonsang award, which translates to main or major prizes. Since only the members of GOT the Beat were present for the night, Winter and Karina were there to represent aespa and receive the award on behalf of their other members. Naturally, aespa was also unable to roll out a special performance for the award show.

IVE, on the other hand, rolled out special performances for two of their title tracks, LOVE DIVE and After LIKE. The girls also bagged the honorable award for the Best Song Award for their single LOVE DIVE. This is an especially monumental event for the members since it's the first time that a female group has won in this category since TWICE's win in 2016.

As more and more unexpected interactions bud out award shows and music festivals, fans always rejoice at the same, discovering the many friendships between the several K-pop idols.

