Treasure's Haruto recently engaged in an audio live session on Weverse, aiming to connect with the group's devoted fanbase, known as Treasure Makers (Teume). However, what should have been an enjoyable interaction turned uncomfortable for the idol due to certain unsettling incidents during the live session.

A significant cause of distress for Haruto was an unexpected call he received on his Kakaotalk number, a popular messaging app in South Korea.

After the uncomfortable incidents on Haruto's audio live session, fans asked YG Entertainment, TREASURE's recording label, to take necessary measures to protect their artists, leading to phrases like "YG PROTECT TREASURE" to trend online.

Expand Tweet

Fans show concern as TREASURE's Haruto receives unknown calls during live session

During the audio live, fans posed questions to the B.O.M.B singer, ranging from his daily activities at the dorm to more personal inquiries. However, some questions were inappropriate, prompting Haruto to address them with poise.

According to a translator on X, @ARTY0SHI, when a fan asked about any instances where fellow member Yoshi gets upset, Haruto tactfully responded, expressing a desire to avoid causing any discomfort to Yoshi.

Expand Tweet

The idol also took a moment to scold comments that he deemed inappropriate, emphasizing the need for respectful engagement. The situation escalated when comments questioned Haruto's relationship with Asahi, another member of TREASURE.

Haruto swiftly intervened, urging fans to refrain from disrespectful remarks and leave if they couldn't adhere to proper conduct.

Expand Tweet

The discomfort heightened when Haruto began receiving calls from unknown numbers on his Kakaotalk ID, prompting him to express his frustration and eventually end the live session abruptly.

Expressing his frustration, Haruto directly addressed the commenters. As translated by user @ARTY0SHI on X, he said:

"You, who just called me on Kakaotalk. Please don’t do it, really. (sigh) I even received these kind of things now? It’s troublesome really. What’s wrong with today? how do you even know my Kakaotalk?"

The artist continued:

"This person is commenting things these like this again...if you're going to comment things like these, I think it's better to go out & do your own things. Do you get it? it's not that doing lives is a waste of time for me but just like the other members, it’s good that the they make their own songs, hm... then why do you waste your time by watching my live? If you're going to curse me out? "

He further continued:

"I think it's better if you do your own things. Just go out. I don't think that doing lives just to communicate with teumes is a waste of time but if you think that I'm wasting my time, then don't do it, do you get it? Cursing like this is a waste of time. Isn't it better if you do other things? You must be excited that I'm reading your comments that you leave comments like these (laugh) really, it makes me mad. Hm."

Expand Tweet

Following the live and the anonymous caller, fans expressed their concern on social media regarding the artist:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the unsettling incident, Haruto took to Weverse to update fans, expressing gratitude to Treasure Makers for their support and encouraging them to take care of themselves.

Despite the distressing events during the live session, Haruto's message reflected resilience and appreciation for the supportive fanbase.