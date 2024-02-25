"Giving me Sasaeng vibes": TREASURE members getting mobbed by a huge crowd during their arrival at Gimpo airport sparks concerns online

On February 25, 2025, K-pop group TREASURE touched down at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and was welcomed by a swarm of fans. The boy group from YG Entertainment headed back to their country after wrapping up their 2024 Treasure Tour [Reboot] Japan leg on February 23 in Hiroshima.

South Korean media outlet OSEN TV published a clip on their official YouTube channel which showed the group getting surrounded by a frenzied mob of fans at the Gimpo airport.

Netizens were stunned to see fans push and scream around TREASURE as they barely managed to make their way out of the airport. Online fans further noticed that several band members stumbled across and were pushed as their bodyguards tried their best to protect the group from further harm.

One X user (@jiejiethestan) wrote on X:

"kteumes giving me sasaeng vibes every airport arrival of treasure"

"The disorder is very serious": Internet reacts as TREASURE members get pushed by the mob at the airport

The video clip shared by OSEN TV quickly gained traction on X as online fans expressed their concerns about the members and security guards being pushed by fans. They also noted that the South Korean media outlet wrote as translated by an X account (@YGFacts_sprt),

"The media really said "If we keep doing this, we’ll all die." They also added "Entering the country among Treasure’s disorderly fans."

Netizens noted that the media outlet pointed out how the fans at the airport pushed the security guards and even the members which resulted in utter chaos. TREASURE members were visibly scared in the news clip which further concerned the online community about their safety.

Fans were outraged after watching the news clip while a few fans expressed their hesitation in believing the narrative of the media outlet. One X user (@vanazche) wrote on X,

"I don't trust K-media last time they made an article about there is little to no fans and this time they'll be sayin' only Trsr fans? I bet some of them are not fans & I think since it's the weekend & not too late or too early, unlike before so many people are there too."

While others voiced their concern and anger on X as well:

The group released their second full-length album REBOOT on July 28, 2023, and topped the weekly chart on Japan's Oricon in the first week of January 2024. As per the Circle chart, their second full-length album has sold over 1.88 million copies, marking a new peak for the band.

The group performed in Saitama, Aichi, Osaka, Fukui, Nagoya, and Hiroshima from January 12 to February 23, 2024, as part of their Treasure Tour [Reboot]. After concluding their Japan segment, the 10-piece boy group headed back to their country and was mobbed by fans at the Gimpo airport.

The K-pop boy band from YG Entertainment revealed that their second Asia tour will start in May 2023. In 2020, the K-pop boy band made their debut with the release of The First Step: Chapter One.

Their 2023 album REBOOT consists of 10 tracks that include two pre-release singles Bona Bona and Move. Other tracks are Stupid, I Want Your Love, Run, G.O.A.T, The Way To, Wonderland, B.O.M.B, and Lovesick.