Why did Bang Yedam leave TREASURE? Singer shares the reason behind it for the first time

Bang Yedam put fans’ speculations and doubts to rest by sharing that group activities were not the reason why he left the now 10-member group TREASURE in an interview with Ten Asia. In the article published today, i.e., November 23, the 21-year-old singer talked about his first solo debut album, ONLY ONE, and his bond with his former team members.

The 21-year-old singer shocked fans when YG Entertainment shared that he was going on a hiatus to study music and develop his skills as a producer in May last year. Months later, in November, Bang Yedam officially left the company amidst much buzz on the internet.

In the interview taken before ONLY ONE’s release on November 23, the former TREASURE member revealed that he wished to make his music without much restriction and have his own achievements.

“I wanted to create music a little more freely, and create my own achievements and works.”

Bang Yedam made a name for himself in the K-pop industry even before he debuted with TREASURE in 2020. He ranked second on SBS’ survival show K-pop Star 2, which aired in 2013, and since then, he has trained under YG Entertainment up until his debut three years ago.

His official entry into the industry was much celebrated by his loyal fan base. However, it ended up breaking several hearts when he announced his departure from TREASURE in just two years.

In an interview with Ten Asia ahead of his first solo release, Bang Yedam opened up about his decision to leave the group. He said that even though his desire to create music and great results wasn’t entirely satiated, he was satisfied with his group activities.

“I was thirsty and greedy. I can't say that it was 100% resolved, but a lot of it was satisfied by producing great results. It's not that group activities weren't for me. It was fun and I learned a lot, and it made me who I am today.”

The ONLY ONE singer added that he became “greedy little by little,” which increased his wish to participate in musical activities more.

“There were aspects of it (group activities) that matched the way I was pursuing and the future I had imagined, but there were also aspects of me that were disappointing, so I think I naturally became greedy little by little… I wanted to show my colors more and also wanted to do music activities more often.”

In another interview with MK Sports, Bang Yedam shared that he is constantly in touch with the TREASURE members. He said that they cheer and support him. As translated by X user @yedam_kr, he said:

“I always contact and keep in touch with the members. Recently, I haven't been able to contact them well because I've been preparing for the album, but the members cheer me on a lot and ask how I'm doing.”

Meanwhile, TREASURE’s first Korean album release was in July, titled Reboot. Most recently, the group released a dance performance video of their viral B-side track from the album called B.O.M.B (KABOOM version).

Bang Yedam made his much-awaited solo debut on November 23 with his first EP, ONLY ONE, containing six songs: Only One, hebeolle, Come To Me, Miss You - Alternate Rock Version, Not At All, and Miss You - Piano Version.