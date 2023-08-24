On Wednesday, August 23, the former member of TREASURE, Bang Yedam, announced that he would be kickstarting his new musical journey with GF Entertainment as a soloist, and fans couldn't be happier to receive the news.

After he and his fellow former member, Mashino, left YG Entertainment and the group in November 2022 due to the termination of their exclusive contract, fans have been looking forward to how the K-pop idols will revive their careers.

Fans are not only confident but also extremely thrilled about his upcoming debut, given that the idol showcased his qualities as a soloist before his debut in TREASURE. Additionally, given that GF Entertainment is a reputed agency that houses several notables like THE BOYZ, Billlie, etc., they are cheering on the idol's future with the agency.

Fans celebrate the former TREASURE member Bang Yedam's new musical journey as a soloist with GF Entertainment

Bang Yedam joined YG Entertainment in June 2013 after an impressive showcase of his talents during SBS K-pop Star Season 2. Following the same, the idol appeared in several other shows like Winner TV, WIN: Who Is Next?, etc. before he made his debut. He also showcased his dance skills and vocal abilities through his occasional covers.

In 2018, he participated in the reality survival show YG TREASURE BOX and bagged a spot in the final lineup, which guaranteed his upcoming debut.

However, soon after the resultant group, TREASURE's debut in May 2020, he released a single title, Wayo, in June. After the group's debut, Yedam was actively participating in TREASURE's albums and promotions until 2022, when his contract with YG Entertainment expired.

Eventually, he left the agency and the group after deciding against the contract renewal and hasn't been active ever since. Therefore, when the idol took to Instagram to express his upcoming solo debut with GF Entertainment, fans were extremely delighted and celebrated the same.

In an Instagram post, the idol posted a picture of a sky along with the caption.

Hello, this is Bang Yedam. I will be starting fresh at a new label, GF Entertainment. I would like to express my gratitude toward TREASURE MAKER, who have cheered me on since my days with TREASURE, as well as toward YG Entertainment for allowing me to grow into the artist I am today. I will carry out various promotions from here on, so please watch over me. Thank you.

In addition to the announcement made by the idol, there was also a set of first-look pictures of the idol that were revealed by GF Entertainment through a press release on NewsEn. They also commented briefly about the welcome of their new artist. Nam Gung-chan, CEO of GF Entertainment, who also manages other remarkable soloists in the industry like IU, Kim Hyun-chul, etc., shared:

I'm happy to sign a contract with a talented artist. We will provide full support to Bang Yedam so that he can become a musician in various fields such as producers and singers.

As the idol gears up for his upcoming solo debut with GF Entertainment, fans excitedly look forward to the same with high expectations.