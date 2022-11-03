"Yikes. Holy immunity idol": Survivor season 43 fans shocked after Dwight gets eliminated with Jeanine's immunity idol 

CBS' Survivor returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 2, 2022, and it was immensely chaotic. This week, the teams finally merged, and one contestant lost their immunity idol in a shocking manner. After last week's surprise blindsided elimination that sent Eli home, Jeanine was nervous and worried.
After some reassurance, she was back on track. Little did she know she would face another surprise this week during the tribal council. After Gabler won the immunity idol this week during the first-ever individual challenge, James was on the hunt for a hidden idol because he suspected he would be nominated for elimination.
Sadly, James didn't find a hidden idol, but he found a Knowledge is Power advantage, through which the Survivor contestant could steal another contestant's idol or advantage. Although he knew who had an idol, he decided to blurt the news to other contestants about his advantage.
Other Survivor contestants were worried that James would steal their idol or advantage. Hence, they decided to exchange their idols and advantages with another teammate they trusted the most. Turns out, Jeanine had a hidden idol. In order to make sure she was safe, Jeanine gave her idol to Dwight.
Arriving at the tribal council, James was worried and unsure about using his advantage. Much to everyone's surprise, he decided against it. Dwight still had Jeanine's idol. Sadly, during tribal council, Dwight received the most number of votes and was eliminated from the competition.
Despite being eliminated, what surprised fans the most was that he left with Jeanine's idol. Viewers took to social media to share their opinions on the entire ordeal.
Fans are shocked after Dwight walks away with the idol in Survivor season 43
Taking to Twitter, fans wondered if Jeanine got her idol back from Dwight before he got eliminated. Some also shared that they were shocked that Dwight walked away with the idol and Jeanine lost it.
Here's more information on what happened this week on Survivor Season 43
This week, after the merge, the contestants were asked to split into six pairs to participate in the immunity challenge. Many didn't know who to pair with, so they drew rocks and picked their partners. The pairings ended up being Owen & Gabler, Cody & Dwight, Ryan & James, Karla & Cassidy, Noelle & Sami, and Jesse & Janine.
The immunity challenge was divided into two tasks. The first was a team challenge where they had to compete in pairs. The second challenge was an individual one where the first two pairs who emerged victorious after the first challenge faced off in the final task.
For the final task, the four contestants had to hang onto a bucket with 25% of their body weight. The last one to drop it ended up winning the immunity, and it was none other than Gabler. It was down between Cody and Gabler, but after 37 minutes, Cody gave up, and Gabler won immunity.
