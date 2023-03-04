Yoo Ah-in to be replaced by Kim Sung-cheol in Hellbound season 2 following drug use charges

Yoo Ah-in has been removed from the upcoming season of Netflix's Hellbound after testing positive for cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs. It has been revealed that actor Kim Sung-cheol will replace Yoo Ah-in as the lead for the show's second season.

The Seoul Vibe actor has been in the hot spot ever since he tested positive for the use of propofol last month. After examining his hair and urine samples, it was revealed that he was also consuming ketamine, cocaine, and marijuana. All of this has now led him to lose several endorsement deals.

He was also scheduled to star in other Netflix projects, but with his latest recasting, it is to be seen whether he will retain them.

Who all will be joining Yoo Ah-in's replacement Kim Sung-cheol in Hellbound 2?

zea @snowzeaz BROOOOOO CAST HELLBOUND SEASON 2 BROOOOOO CAST HELLBOUND SEASON 2 😭 https://t.co/AHWIMSolDs

As stated before, Yoo Ah-in has been removed from Hellbound season 2, following drug use charges. He will be replaced by Our Beloved Summer actor Kim Sung-cheol, who will take on the role of cult leader, Jung Jin-su.

According to Netflix Korea, Yang Dong-geun and Moon Geun-young will also join the second installment of the thriller series. Apart from that, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Yang Ik-june, Lee Dong-hee, and Lee Re will be seen reprising their roles.

Hellbound season 2 will begin its production in June. When the show was first released in 2021, it became the most-watched Netflix series of the year, surpassing even Squid Game. Hence, the anticipation around season 2 is high among the fans.

kath @kdramatreats



The filming reportedly will begin this summer! #KimSungCheol reportedly cast to replace #YooAhIn as Jung Jin Soo in NETFLIX series #Hellbound2 The filming reportedly will begin this summer! #KimSungCheol reportedly cast to replace #YooAhIn as Jung Jin Soo in NETFLIX series #Hellbound2 The filming reportedly will begin this summer! https://t.co/EVerkFIAGA

Kim Sung-cheol has starred in several K-dramas and films, but it will be thrilling to see him play a character like Jung Jin-su.

Some of the actor's most popular projects include Do You Like Brahms?, Arthdal Chronicles, Our Beloved Summer, The Wind Blows, The Night Owl, Too Hot To Die, and many others.

The investigation against Yoo Ah-in

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



We don't know what's really going on but I hope he gets the help he needs. ☹️ 🏼 #YooAhIn has also tested positive for both cocaine and ketamine, aside from the two other drugs he has also reportedly tested positive for which are marijuana and propofol.We don't know what's really going on but I hope he gets the help he needs. ☹️ #YooAhIn has also tested positive for both cocaine and ketamine, aside from the two other drugs he has also reportedly tested positive for which are marijuana and propofol.We don't know what's really going on but I hope he gets the help he needs. ☹️🙏🏼 https://t.co/I9ctJRzFTZ

Born Uhm Hong-sik, Yoo Ah-in has been in hot waters since the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety claimed that he has been using propofol, a sleep-inducing drug, for non-medical purposes. Later on, upon his return from the USA, his hair and urine samples were sent for further investigation. It was then revealed that the A-list actor consumes four illegal drugs in total, as mentioned above in the article.

The drug scandal has left his career in a state of uncertainty, with the actor losing advertisement deals as well. He also had several other Netflix projects lined up, including two films - Highfive and The Match - and a series, Goodbye Earth. However, the film studio has halted things until the police investigation concludes.

