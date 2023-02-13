Netizens react to several brands ending advertisement deals with Yoo Ah-in after drug test investigation

Yoo Ah-in recently tested positive for marijuana and was suspected of regular use of propofol. Since news of the investigation surfaced online, fans and netizens have been discussing the consequences that the actor will face professionally. According to previous reports, several brands have ended their endorsement deals with the Hellbound actor. People are now reacting to his situation with regards to his future as an advertisement model.

Yoo Ah-in is currently embroiled in an open drug test investigation, which has led to multiple brands cutting ties with the actor. Earlier on February 12, MUSINSA, a brand that appointed the actor as the face of the brand, removed all of his featured projects from their ads.

More such consequences have led Yoo Ah-in's fans and others to comment on the situation. While his fans are being supportive, stating that the actor faces sleeping problems, many believe that their statements will further harm the situation.

Multiple brands cut advertisement deals with Yoo Ah-in following the drug investigation, netizens react

Yoo Ah-in, who is famously known for his unique personality and one-of-a-kind roles, is being questioned and showered with negative comments after testing positive for marijuana usage. The actor also allegedly consumes propofol, a sedative.

To avoid a negative influence on the business, brands that were previously working with the Chicago Typewriter actor have pulled out of advertising deals with him. Brands like NEPA, I'm Vita, and MUSINSA have removed Yoo's images and videos from their websites and other social media accounts.

His advertisements are currently not allowed to be displayed in China. As a result, the Chinese fashion label CROQUIS has also removed all traces of the actor.

Netizens have mixed reactions to his failing career as a brand model. Multiple comments on the same were shared in the Korean online community.

"I mean, endorsements are his problem but what about his other dramas and films? I can't believe his irresponsibility is going to have an impact on his fellow actors and actresses who have been working with him."

"There are still so many people who support him on IG though."

While the online community is against him, many of his fans are showing support for the actor on social media.

Umechan @Umechan01234



I cant with knetz the yoo ah in thing is so ridiculous. He's just back from US... of cuz, he would have smoked weed there. It's like on the street thing for US 🤷‍♀️I cant with knetz the yoo ah in thing is so ridiculous. He's just back from US... of cuz, he would have smoked weed there. It's like on the street thing for US 🤷‍♀️I cant with knetz 😐

jade. 🫐 @S00HYEBEENS i don't know if it's just me but i actually don't hate yoo ah in because of the controversy. like okay he was using marijuana and i understand that he broke the law...but you know we've seen worst in this industry haha as long as you don't assault or kill women it's fine LMAO i don't know if it's just me but i actually don't hate yoo ah in because of the controversy. like okay he was using marijuana and i understand that he broke the law...but you know we've seen worst in this industry haha as long as you don't assault or kill women it's fine LMAO

Meanwhile, some vowed to stand by the actor through his tough time, no matter what happens.

What do we know about the investigation into Yoo Ah-in?

On February 8, Yoo Ah-in was called in for questioning for allegedly consuming propofol, a sleep and anesthetic drug. It is illegal to use in South Korea except for surgical procedures, and it acts as a sedative in lower doses.

According to some reports, police have been keeping tabs on Yoo for some time now. Police have reportedly investigated various doctor’s offices and clinics in the Gangnam and Yongsan districts of Seoul that are suspected of having illegally administered propofol to the actor since early 2021.

On February 10, the police officially announced that a sample of his urine had tested positive for marijuana and negative for propofol. The results of his hair test are expected to come out in about ten days.

Apart from his advertising deals, many are worried that this drug investigation could affect the actor's upcoming films and series. Yoo Ah-in's upcoming projects include the movies The Match and Hi.5, and the Netflix series Goodbye Earth.

