Yoo Seung-Ho in talks to return as lead of new webtoon drama

Internationally acclaimed Korean actor Yoo Seung-Ho may return with a new K-drama.

According to a report from Xportsnews dated October 26, Yoo Seung-Ho will play the lead role in a new drama titled Deal, which is based on a webtoon of the same name.

A representative for Yoo Seung-Ho's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the veracity of the report and in response stated that the star has received an offer to feature in the webtoon-based drama, and he is favorably reviewing it.

The webtoon kicks-off with a focus on three former high school students named Jun Sung, Jae Hyo, and Min Woo gathering for a reunion after many years to grab drinks. The plot thickens when Jun Sung and Jae Hyo act as though they have kidnapped Min Woo. This game of pretense leads to multiple complications which intertwines the lives of the three friends.

Yoo Seung-Ho’s upcoming K-drama to be directed by Lee Jung-Gon

I’m Not a Robot star Yoo Seung-Ho’s upcoming webtoon-based K-drama is set to be directed by critically acclaimed director Lee Jung-Gon. With groundbreaking Korean movies like Not Out and The Distance Between Us in his repertoire, Lee Jung-Gon was recently awarded the Watcha’s Pick: Featured Film Award at the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival for Not Out.

Deal is a crime-thriller authored by Woonam20. The webtoon was submitted to the 2020 NAVER webtoon and webnovel competition and won the Excellence Award. This was the author's first published work.

The forthcoming show has multiple features which makes it eagerly awaited. The drama is expected to be an engrossing story, thanks to its realistic and scathing character depictions, unanticipated narrative developments, and surprising new developments. There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the dramatization of the webtoon.

Yoo Seung-Ho made his debut in 1999

Yoo Seung-Ho is a renowned South Korean actor and model who has set his mark on the international audience with several successful K-dramas. The Memorist actor started off as a child actor and made his debut in 1999.

One of his most successful performances as a child actor was in the blockbuster movie, The Way Home. This launched him into the entertainment industry and made him a popular child actor. Following the success of the 2002 movie, he then featured in several other productions.

In 2010, he made his adult acting debut in the drama series Flames of Desire that was broadcast on MBC. The actor, who was just 17 years old at the time, portrayed the role of Kim Min-Jae, a 21-year-old married man. He starred opposite renowned actress Seo Woo, who played his wife in the series. He was last seen in the 2021 KBS series Moonshine.

Deal is an eight-episode K-drama set to be produced by Wavve.

