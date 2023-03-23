Yoo Yeon-seok’s agency confirms they will be taking legal action against false accuser who tried to defame the actor

On March 23, Interest of Love actor Yoo Yeon-seok’s agency announced that they will be taking legal action against a false accuser who tried to defame the actor by spreading malicious rumors about him online.

For those unversed, on March 21, an anonymous individual posted on the online forum Nate Pann that the popular actor belittled the former's father, who worked as a security guard at his apartment complex and was forced to quit the job due to the shame and humiliation he had to face.

Yoo Yeon-seok’s agency King Kong by Starship released a statement via Korean publications, clarifying that this story is absolutely false and baseless, and they will be taking action against the accuser.

See King Kong by Starship's response below (autotranslated).

Shortly after this, the anonymous accuser released a statement on Nate Pann, clarifying that he did this out of jealousy and that he had never even met Yoo Yeon-seok. Despite the accuser's apology, the actor's agency retaliated by confirming that they will continue with their plan of legal action against him.

Yoo Yeon-seok versus anonymous netizen: Everything that has happened so far

A post accusing Yoo Yeon-seok has gone viral on social media (Image via Nate Pann)

On March 21, the anonymous individual shared a post on Nate Pann against Yoo Yeon-seok. He shared a story concerning his father, who worked as a security guard in Yoo Yeon-seok’s apartment complex about six or seven years ago. He claimed that the actor and his friends mocked his father, who eventually quit the job due to the hostile behavior of the Dr. Romantic 1 actor.

The post shocked K-drama fans considerably, although, shortly after it went viral, the actor’s agency King Kong by Starship released a statement via Korean publications, stating that they have clarified details with the actor and have arrived at the conclusion that the post is groundless.

Furthermore, the agency also shared that they have hired a lawyer and will be taking legal action against the false accuser for spreading malicious rumors about the actor.

An anonymous person accused Yoo Yeon-seok of rude behavior (Image via Twitter)

Following the agency’s statement, the anonymous accuser retracted his original statement, claiming that he wrote the post out of jealousy as the actor was gaining popularity steadily and he wanted to tarnish his reputation.

The netizen explained that he did not expect the post to gain much traction and issued an apology to the Hospital Playlist actor, claiming that he believes the actor has a good personality.

King Kong by Starship responded to the apology by confirming that despite the anonymous person’s explanation, they will not show any leniency. The agency is determined to take legal action against the anonymous poster, as stated by them previously.

Additionally, King Kong by Starship revealed to Dispatch that the actor used to greet the security guard at his residential complex warmly and even gave him gifts on certain occasions.

More about Yoo Yeon-seok's upcoming project

Born Ahn Yeon-seok, the actor started his career with a small role in Park Chan-wook’s iconic film Oldboy in 2003. He took a break for five years and in 2008, decided to resume his acting career and moved to Seoul with his older brother.

He made his return to acting with the medical drama General Hospital 2. However, it was his role as the handsome baseball player Chilbong that gave him unprecedented popularity. He followed it up with Dr. Romantic 1, Mr. Sunshine, and Hospital Playlist, among others.

Last year, the actor featured in two popular dramas, Narcos Saints where he played David Park, and the romantic drama The Interest of Love opposite Moon Ga-young. This year, he will be featured in the web drama A Very Lucky Day as Geum Hyuk-soo.

A Very Lucky Day is said to be a fast-paced action-thriller about a regular taxi driver, Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung-min), who picks up a high-paying customer (played by Yoo Yeon-seok) who is travelling to Mokpo. He eventually realises that his passenger is a serial killer, and the series chronicles how he navigates this tricky journey.

As of yet, there is no information on the release date of A Very Lucky Day.

