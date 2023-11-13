"You can feel how much effort Jungkook put": Music critic Kim Yun-ha praises BTS vocalist in review of GOLDEN album

On Monday, November 13, popular South Korean music critic Kim Yun-ha released her review of BTS Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN. The acclaimed music critic talked highly about the idol's work with the album and appreciated his successful understanding of the pop genre.

Additionally, given that the album is produced fully in English, she also addressed the efforts and hard work that must've been required to explore out of the box for a solo debut.

"Just by comparing and listening to the two included songs, ‘Standing Next You’ and ‘Hate You’, you can feel how much effort Jungkook put into the vocals of this album."

She scrutinized several aspects of the album, including its theme of the several stages of love and unconscious breaking away from strongly-held South Korean conservative ideals. Her in-depth analysis of the album also stated that Jungkook's experimental take on his solo debut naturally created the emergence of a new trend in the music industry.

Kim Yun-ha believes BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN album combines elements from different eras of K-pop

BTS Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, which was rolled out on November 3 has become the talk of the town as fans repeatedly listen to the diverse songs that sit on the album. Within just a week after its release, the album has already showcased an impressive commercial success and several music critics have been delving into the reason behind the same.

The popular music critic, Kim Yun-ha, started her review of the GOLDEN album by discussing the use of instruments and sounds, while also praising his vocal efforts.

"The album is evenly distributed with various elements that have captivated the past, present, and current pop scene at least once. From trendy and exotic sounds, including reggaeton and Afrobeat, to neat pop powered by addictive guitar riffs to earnest pop ballads drawn from deep within. Jungkook, who performed all the songs in English, changes into a new outfit with a singing style and voice that matches each time a completely different style of song appears."

She also added that the idol's greatest achievement and ambition isn't just to top the music charts but to successfully establish himself as a pop artist who makes music that can be enjoyed by all.

"Through this album, Jungkook hopes to establish himself as a young pop star and s*x symbol that anyone who enjoys pop music can’t help but nod to. No one knows how long it will take, but the starting signal has already been given. Now all that’s left is to move forward. Just like with BTS. Jungkook’s challenge like this makes for quite an interesting imagination for those who have watched the growth of K-pop for a long time."

Kim Yun-ha also pointed out that the idol's establishment of himself as a pop star when K-pop is considered to be an alternative pop genre is a great experimental move in itself.

"This is because at the center of K-pop, which has been welcomed as an alternative to mainstream pop in many ways, an icon was born that inherits the essence of pop from head to toe. As if to faithfully follow the proverb that ‘to catch a tiger, you have to go into the tiger’s den’, Jungkook chose to put on a tiger skin and trample into the den."

She concluded her review and analysis of GOLDEN by praising his passion and ambitions with his first solo album. Kim Yun-ha also put forth that she's curious about his future works.