"Leave him alone": BTS' Jungkook's fans jump in the maknae's defense after Korean critic Han Sung-hyun's snide review of GOLDEN goes viral

BTS Jungkook's fans have taken to X to defend the maknae after veteran Korean critic Han Sung-hyun gave GOLDEN a snide review on the music critic site IZM. Han Sung-hyun gave GOLDEN two stars out of five and criticized the album for sounding "too pop for K-pop.”

The review has sparked an intense discussion online among ARMYs, who have taken on the mantle of protecting and defending BTS' Jungkook. Notably, Bangtan's maknae has become the seventh and final member of the septet to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN, consisting of 11 tracks.

HYBE America's Scooter Braun put the album together, and it is an all-English album.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto)- Explicit Version Standing Next To You (title track) Yes or No (feat. Ed Sheeran) Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You ( feat. Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (feat. Latto)- Clean Version

Under the Korean site Pannchoa's official post, ARMYs have banded together to defend the maknae against Han Sung-hyun's review of his debut solo album GOLDEN and for saying it sounds too pop, citing that all tracks are in English and that it was always intended to be a pop album.

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN is accused of being insipid and unoriginal by critic Han Sung-hyun

Han Sung-hyun's review was published on IZM's official website (Image via IZM)

Veteran music critic Han Sung-hyun has shared a snide review of BTS' Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN on IZM's official website, which hasn't gone down with ARMYs. Han Sung-hyun has criticized Bangtan's maknae for making a pop-sounding album and drifting away from K-pop's unique sounds and beats.

According to Han Sung-hyun, BTS' Jungkook's album is a missed opportunity to try something different from the norm and give the Western pop genre his K-pop twist, which, according to the music critic, he couldn't achieve with GOLDEN.

"It’s an album that represents how void the title ‘pop star’ can be, in an era of K-Pop that has pushed through borders and throned itself as a whole genre."

According to Han Sung-hyun, BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN is a mesh of many pop stars but fails to stand on its own two feet. While 3D was very Justin Timberlake-esque, the title track Standing Next To You, is a marriage between The Weeknd and Michael Jackson, and the b-side track Closer evokes Justin Bieber's musical spirit.

GOLDEN fails to showcase Bangtan's maknae's identity even though he is a global star in his own right and is not a combination of the aforementioned pop stars. Mr Han also accused BTS' Jungkook of creating an "automated playlist thrown together by an algorithm" to appease American music charts.

"Jungkook is not the combination of all those pop stars. The album, and how it’s structured, has erased Jungkook’s identity, in an attempt to top the American charts. And for this reason, the play-through of GOLDEN sounds no short of some automated playlist, thrown together by an algorithm."

Furthermore, Han Sung-hyun criticized HYBE for their desperate attempt to appeal to the American music market and removing "K" from K-Pop. "GOLDEN is more like a direct import of some pop album," Han Sung-hyun remarked. Mr Han also accused BTS' Jungkook of not contributing enough to his solo album and that his only significant contribution was singing flawlessly in English.

"And it brings up the question: Who is he competing against, his fellow artists or the latest AI vocal program?"

Finally, he sprinkled a few words of praise for GOLDEN, stating that the best thing about the album is that it is not making a desperate attempt to prove a point or spew unnecessary philosophy. It is a glamorous and enjoyable album meant for leisure, easy listening, and trendy short songs from its collaborators Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and DJ Snake.

"To those in search of root-less music chasing the latest rising genres, taking on the popular short-form content, and selling the trendiest keywords, GOLDEN is perfect."

BTS' Jungkook's fans counter Han Sung-hyun's snarky review of GOLDEN by defending the maknae

Unsurprisingly, the review hasn't gone well with BTS' Jungkook's fans, who have taken to X to counter Han Sung-hyun's snide and snarky review of GOLDEN. ARMYs have stated that BTS' Jungkook had addressed the issue of him not contributing to writing lyrics and producing the songs in an interview with The Atlantic.

BTS' Jungkook had stated that with a professional team of songwriters and record producers on board, he didn't feel the need to contribute in that department and focus on singing in a flawless English accent.

Additionally, ARMYs are sharing how GOLDEN has been doing well across the board, breaking multiple records and receiving rave reviews from other music critics. The one by Mr Han doesn't hold much accountability.

Fans have reiterated that GOLDEN fulfills the maknae's vision of creating a wholesome album meant to be loved by fans, and that's what matters in the end.

HYBE or BTS' Jungkook haven't commented on the issue yet.