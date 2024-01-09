"You can never beat the original": Fans angered following RIIZE's logo change due to Seunghan's ongoing indefinite hiatus

On Monday, January 8, RIIZE's official X account released details and further information about the group's upcoming pop-up events in Seoul and Tokyo. While fans were thrilled to learn about the same, they were rather angered and disappointed to learn that the group's logo had been edited. The original logo consisted of the group's name and the number 7, symbolizing the seven members in the group, entailed in a pool ball.

However, fans noticed that the recent X post included the RIIZE logo without the number 7, and many were left angered and frustrated by the same. Given that the logo change took place amidst Seunghan's indefinite hiatus, fans are not happy with the agency, SM Entertainment, allegedly trying to exclude or erase the idol's presence from the rookie K-pop boy group.

Fans have been pointing out that the new logo not only fails to make sense but also doesn't appeal aesthetically to the audience. However, their primary concern continues to be the alleged omission of Seunghan from the group's narrative.

RIIZE's logo change amidst Seunghan's indefinite hiatus angers fans

On November 22, following the breakout of various controversies surrounding Seunghan, such as the leak of couple photos with his former girlfriend, the exposure of his alleged smoking video, etc., the idol was announced to have entered an indefinite hiatus. As RIIZE continues to be a six-member group until his return, the agency, SM Entertainment, also announced that legal action will be taken against those who acted maliciously towards the idol.

However, many fans expressed that the idol's controversies weren't serious enough for the idol to undergo a hiatus. As fans continued to advocate for the idol's return, they've also been angered and disappointed by SM Entertainment's alleged actions that try to leave Seunghan out of RIIZE's narrative. Previously, fans came across several such alleged instances, such as the deletion of the idol's highlights from the group's Instagram account, the removal of his name from their YouTube video's credits, etc.

Recently, the group even rolled out a single, Love 119, without the presence of Seunghan, further angering fans about the hiatus. As fans continued to call out SM Entertainment for their alleged actions and demand the idol's return, they were once again angered by the group's recent logo change. The original logo, which is a pool ball with 'RIIZE' and '7' written inside, was altered in such a way that only the group's name was visible without the '7'.

Fans felt that this hinted at Seunghan's ongoing hiatus and were angered and concerned about SM Entertainment marketing the group as a six-piece band. However, fans weren't afraid to call out the agency for their alleged ways of trying to change the group's narrative. They stated that they wouldn't rest until Seunghan was back in the group's activities and would continue to advocate for his return.

Fans have been flooding X and other social media platforms, tagging the group and SM Entertainment by stating that RIIZE IS 7, and they won't accept the future of the group any other way.