“You can’t relate to nothing I rap about or your music”: Boosie Badazz responds to Kanye West claim of inventing every music style

Boosie Badazz, the American rapper, has disputed Kanye West's claims that he invented every genre of music in the past two decades. The rapper called out Ye saying his music does not exist in his world.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the Yeezy founder and Ty Dolla $ign went for an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood for a conversation before their Rolling Loud performance in California, as per Hip Hop Dx. He said,

"I know this music game. I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the Weeknd genre, [Travis Scott], Drake. I'ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future, and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s [and Heartbreak]."

Expand Tweet

In response to Kanye's bold statement, Boosie hopped onto Instagram on the same day, not long after the interview premiered, and wrote,

"Not all genres not every style. [red stop sign emoji] Not Boosie music!! You can't relate to nothing I rap about or your music!!"

West's interview has since gone viral.

Boosie Badazz blasts Kanye West's claims saying he invented every music genre over last 20 years

Expand Tweet

Kanye West recently had an interview with Real 92.3 radio personality Big Boy on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, a top-rated morning show in Los Angeles. He was there for the promotion of his Vultures album with his collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign. The rapper spoke about his influence in the music industry, which did not sit right with Boosie Badazz.

Ye first began by saying he invented every style of music and took the names of various artists including Young Thug, The Weeknd, Drake, Travis Scott, and more. He added to his statement by mentioning the new "money genre." West said,

"Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middleman out."

The clips and quotes soon began making the rounds online, and Boosie Badazz, the Baton Rouge MC, disagreed with Ye's take on his social media. On March 15, the rapper went on Instagram to counter Kanye West's statements saying,

"Nobody listens to Kanye n the projects [or] the trenches!! [I'ma] gon head n say it 'My people do not relate to you.'"

Expand Tweet

Aside from Boosie Badazz, another artist also seemingly talked about Kanye West's claims. Kid Cudi, the American singer and actor, did not outwardly deny Ye’s musical contributions to the genre.

However, Cudi pointed to a screenshot of his own Wikipedia page that stated that he was the inspiration behind the creation of 808s & Heartbreak, allegedly countering Kanye's previous point about him being the inventor of all styles of music.

808s & Heartbreak is the fourth studio album by Kanye West. It was released by Def Jam Recordings and Roc-A-Fella Records on November 24, 2008.