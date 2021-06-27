“You choose to be canceled”: Trisha Paytas receives backlash over a new video that has fans calling her “tone deaf” 

YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently received further backlash following her latest video that details how she feels about getting "canceled," all while showing off her new luxury collection.

33-year-old Paytas is considered a YouTube veteran, with videos dating back to 2009. However, she has recently caused a lot of drama in the online community after resigning as the co-host of the Frenemies podcast in early June and then trash-talking co-host Ethan Klein for weeks afterward.

Frenemies allegedly ended due to Paytas not receiving an extra 5% of the total revenue, despite getting 45%.

Trisha Paytas claims she can't be canceled

In a new video uploaded Saturday afternoon titled "$10,000 Louis Vuitton Luxury Hall," Paytas claimed that she "couldn't be canceled" due to her self-exposition.

Paytas began by claiming that she can "immediately disengage" with internet drama, considering her mental health issues. She said:

"I live inside my head a lot like, I'm always hearing voices and always combatting with myself versus anybody else. I have my own demons in my head that I have to talk to so with everything else it's nothing."

She then claimed that influencers could choose to be "canceled" or ostracized from the internet. She also threw out the name of James Charles, implying that he was "cancelable."

"A lot of people say that [I] can never be canceled, but like it's really because of two things. Like, you choose to be canceled, unless you're s**ting minors, then you'll be canceled. But, if it's past tweets, whatever, you don't have to be canceled because you can take accountability and apologize."

Paytas finally commented on why she thinks she has yet to be "canceled," causing an outburst from fans who disagreed with her statement.

"I expose everything on myself to avoid being exposed. I think there's something cool about that like I like to be ahead of the curb and the cancelation."

Due to the overwhelming hatred Paytas has been receiving since the end of Frenemies, Twitter is sure she has already been "canceled."

Fans appalled at the "tone deaf" video

Fans took to Twitter to slam Paytas over her new luxury haul and trolled her for the five percent from Frenemies she had claimed to be missing.

Paytas was dragged for spending $10,000 and alleging that she couldn't be canceled, all while displaying her new "Inuit boots." Fans found this absolutely distasteful and disrespectful.

how about a $10,000 apology to Ethan — 🌿😗 (@witchywaterpipe) June 26, 2021

can i have 5% of that? — mare (@Mare__Bare) June 26, 2021

But I thought you spent all your money on Disneyland tickets! — Valerie♡ (@Valerie_sp) June 26, 2021

I'm not one to shame someone with money spending that money but have you ever thought of doing something for your fans? — Syrupp Blasphemy (@SyruppB) June 26, 2021

Did you not just fight this man for FIVE PERCENT and then blast ads in all of your YouTube videos?? Was it to spend $10k at Louis Vuitton maam?? Wtf — m (@MahiganGiroux) June 26, 2021

10,000 haul yet you havent boosted anyone asking for help during pride month. you have a full on meltdown when ethan isnt listening to you talk about brokeback mountain as if being queer actually means something to you, yet you wont support the community. cute haul. unfollowing. — ≠𓆣 👁 𓆣≠ (@NecroCatt) June 26, 2021

More stuff to hoard! Maybe spend some of that on furniture and turning those bricks into a "home" . Its soo bare and lifeless — Becky (@Becky80925087) June 26, 2021

I’m this video she declares how she always gets away with not being cancelled, by staying “ahead” and being open! Imagine that, abusing your fiancé beating up black and blue, and pointing fingers at others to be cancelled! You’ve literally committed a crime with proof pic.twitter.com/B6qvurIhSH — Jel (@Jelinaangell) June 26, 2021

For anyone who doesn't wanna watch the hoarding video she starts of talking about the demons in her head and then says she doesn't have to be cancelled and she exposes everything about herself. — ur mom 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@sammybluepuppy) June 26, 2021

Tone deaf prostitute — George Rivera (@geomicriv) June 26, 2021

Paytas has yet to respond to the massive hatred she recently received for the latest video, in addition to the Frenemies backlash.

