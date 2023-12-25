"You deserve all the success": Fans rejoice as BTS' V becomes the 1st and only K-pop soloist with the most solo songs over 300M streams on Spotify 

Despite being on hiatus, all BTS members, including V, have continued to achieve remarkable success. Adding to their list of accomplishments, Jungkook and Jimin have contributed to breaking yet another record through BTS V's solo debut album Layover.

The album's first track, Love Me Again, propelled the BTS star to become the first K-pop soloist with the most songs surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify. This milestone was announced on December 25, 2023, on Christmas.

"All by his own voice and his own talent": BTS' V achieves a 300 million streams record

Spotify serves as a vast arena for artists worldwide, offering them a platform to garner recognition from every corner of the globe. As one of the most extensively used music streaming platforms globally, Spotify facilitates the seamless consumption of music by audiences worldwide.

This accessibility becomes a conduit for BTS fans, allowing them to endlessly stream the songs of their cherished members. Even more than two months after the release of the V's album, Layover, fans did not anticipate further record-breaking moments.

Jungkook, currently the most trending group member, alongside Jimin, who has been acclaimed as the most popular K-pop idol by various sources, overshadowed V in the recent scene. Nevertheless, ARMYs, undeterred, persisted in their efforts to propel V into the limelight and elevate him to the top.

Through their unwavering streaming efforts, V's song Love Me Again reached an impressive milestone of 300 million streams on Spotify, making it his third solo track to achieve this feat.

The other two tracks in this illustrious list are Christmas Tree and Sweet Night. The fact that Love Me Again joined the ranks alongside masterpieces Christmas Tree and Sweet Night adds a special touch, especially given that Christmas Tree achieved this feat on Christmas Eve, creating a memorable moment for fans.

The precise streaming figures for all three songs are:

1.Christmas Tree: 370 million streams

2. Sweet Night: 355 million streams

3. Love Me Again: 300 million streams

Fans not only celebrated the success of the BTS star but also took pride in their contributions, as their consistent streaming efforts played a crucial role in achieving this record. Expressions of joy and accomplishment soon flooded social media platforms.

This accomplishment also marked Love Me Again as the first track from V's album Layover to reach 300 million streams on Spotify. In the current list of the most streamed K-pop artists globally, V claims the 10th position.

Other members also secure prominent positions, with BTS leading at the first spot, Jungkook at second, Jimin at sixth, and V at the tenth position. These statistics represent the unparalleled impact of the group on a global scale, transcending boundaries and resonating far beyond their home country.