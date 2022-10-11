"You are a father, please stop": Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and more slam Kanye over antisemitic tweets controversy

Kanye West received major criticism for a tweet on Saturday, October 8, 2022, that was branded antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, was already under fire for his White Lives Matter t-shirt and his comments about rapper P. Diddy being "controlled by the Jews." West posted the tweet after his Instagram account was restricted by Meta, Instagram's parent company.

Hollywood and the greater entertainment and media industry have reacted strongly. Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, and Josh Gad are among the first few to take to social media.

Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis' father, Tony Curtis, was a Jewish actor born to immigrants from Hungary. She commented on the irony of the tweet following Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which was observed between October 4 and October 5.

Jamie further stated that his words hurt and said, "You are a father. Please stop."

Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. https://t.co/8iFuKwwspw

Josh Gad and Sarah Silverman, both actors of Jewish descent, called attention to the media's silence on West's tweets and on matters of antisemitism in general. They expressed disappointment that people of Jewish backgrounds are often found to be the only ones speaking up in such cases, while the wider public remains silent.

Josh Gad @joshgad Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud More and more, I find that Antisemitism is one of the rare forms of hate towards a specific group that is seemingly met with silence by the masses. It’s heartbreaking standing with so many others on issue after issue & find those same allies consistently silent when we need them twitter.com/sarahksilverma… More and more, I find that Antisemitism is one of the rare forms of hate towards a specific group that is seemingly met with silence by the masses. It’s heartbreaking standing with so many others on issue after issue & find those same allies consistently silent when we need them twitter.com/sarahksilverma…

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who had earlier defended Kanye West against Pete Davidson, branded him a "creep." Rapaport asserted that West shares political views similar to those of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and those who attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rapper P. Diddy, who had earlier criticized West for the White Lives Matter controversy, took to Instagram to post an ambiguous video featuring political activist Stokely Carmichael addressing a rally in 1968. In the video, Carmichael is saying:

"Many of our people’s mind have been white washed. [...] We’re going to take time and patience with our people because they’re OURS! [...] And if they don’t come home we gonna off them that’s all… that’s all…"

The post, made on Sunday, did not mention Kanye, but was captioned, "That's all. That's all."

Kanye West slammed on social media for antisemitic tweets

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



We must reject this wherever we see it. There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.We must reject thiswherever we see it. There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the tweet and warned of the danger Kanye's texts could pose to collective society. She urged that such "trash" should be immediately rejected upon encounter.

ADL @ADL ADL @ADL The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has. The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has. Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org . Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest's comments recently, and it's dangerous. twitter.com/ADL/status/157… Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest's comments recently, and it's dangerous. twitter.com/ADL/status/157…

ADL's tweet also labeled West's words as "dangerous" and definitively called him out for his antisemitism. ADL pointed out that with his platform, spreading messages of this nature is inexcusable.

The Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance also released a statement against Kanye. They deemed his words "hurtful, offensive, and wrong," and clarified that the rapper does not reflect the community. The alliance advocated for unity and asked for the black and Jewish communities to stand together in these times.

West returned to Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted and had content removed on Saturday for breaking Meta's terms of service.

Although the tweet was taken down soon after it went up, his account hadn't been blocked at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes