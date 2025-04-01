“You gave her something to hold on to” — Netizens react as Yungblud consoles a fan who tearfully tells him he saved her life

Netizens gushed over English singer Dominic Richard Harrison, a.k.a. Yungblud, after a video of the musician consoling an emotional fan began circulating online. On Monday, March 31, 2025, X user @PopCrace shared a viral clip, originally posted by a fan, showing her tearfully telling the singer that he had saved her life.

Ad

This prompted him to state that she saved her own life before adding:

"Maybe the music was a soundtrack, but you saved your own life."

Yungblud then proceeded to hug the fan before continuing to sign autographs.

Harrison is a singer-songwriter known for writing politically inclined, socially conscious lyrics. Some of the themes include addressing r*pe culture, individualism, and mental health awareness. In 2022, he released a short film, Mars (after his 2020 song), based on the struggles of a real-life transgender fan.

Ad

He built his audience through live shows and fan relations. This included organizing a concert when his shows were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he told Vulture in an interview on March 16, 2020, that calling off an opportunity to connect with his fans was never an option.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the exact details of when and where the fan interaction happened remain unclear, the heartfelt moment left netizens praising the singer's actions. One wrote:

"You gave her something to hold on to without even knowing it."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopCrave)

Many others also gushed about Yungblud's actions.

Ad

"you can tell he actually understands what music means to people," one praised.

"holy sh*t what an incredible thing to say…yungblud im sorry i wasn’t familiar with your game," another commented.

"Don’t know who this is but what a beautiful thing to say to your fan. What a beautiful thing," a person reacted.

Ad

Others commented on the singer's sweet relationship with his fans.

"He’s literally the sweetest. (The hand with the pink nails is not me.)," a fan noted.

"Dom's relationship with his fans is one reason I love him so much," another remarked.

"that’s how he’s always been for years but you all were too busy judgîng him over anything to notice," one stated.

Ad

"Rock music is in my DNA"—Yungblud explains that his latest single, Hello Heaven, Hello, is about his "journey of self-reclamation"

Yungblud hails from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and is known for his pop-punk and socially conscious protest music. He gained traction with his self-titled debut EP featuring songs like King Charles, I Love You, and Will You Marry Me. He dropped his first album, 21st Century Liability, in July 2018.

Ad

Some of the English singer's hit tracks include Polygraph Eyes, 11 Minutes, I Think I'm Okay, Original Me, Tongue Tied, and Acting Like That.

Ad

In March, Dominic released the single Hello Heaven, Hello from his upcoming fourth studio album. The nine-minute track features an inventive mix of classic rock and orchestra-inspired music. Citing Yungblud's interview with Rocksound.TV detailing the inspiration behind the song, Texx and the City wrote on March 29. 2025:

"Rock music is in my DNA. It's the first genre I was ever exposed to; I grew up in a guitar shop with my Dad and my Grandfather. Rock music helped me find an identity as a human being."

Ad

Dominic's father, Justin, was an antique guitar dealer who ran the Music Ground guitar shop in Doncaster. Meanwhile, his grandfather, Rick, was part of the 1970s glam-rock band T-Rex.

In the interview, Yungblud elaborated that the track signified his "journey of self-reclamation," adding:

"(It is) a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before, and a 'hello' to the future and where I'm going. "

Ad

In another interview with Roisin O'Conner of Independent magazine on March 20, the musician described it as "kind of like a rock opera." He explained that he studied "musical theatre" for his upcoming album, particularly West Side Story and Cabaret, and "read a lot" about Lou Reed, Bowie, and Iggy Pop.

In the interview, Yungblud reflected on his insecurities and the importance of taking a break before working on his new project. Stating that it was not easy for him, the artist explained:

Ad

"People either love me or hate me, and I didn't really know how to deal with that until recently."

Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark (Source: Getty)

Dominic elaborated that he "reeked of insecurity," adding:

Ad

"That's probably why some people didn't get me, because maybe some of the stuff I was saying was a bit of a front–I was overcompensating. I had to shut the f**king doors for a bit."

Yungblud noted that the self-reflection also included pausing his relationship with Jesse Jo Stark. According to a January 2024 report by Just Jared, the pair have been dating since mid-2021.

Ad

Stating that she was the "love of (his) life," the 11 Minutes hitmaker suggested their separation was temporary. He elaborated that he "was drowning" in his problems and needed "space," which Stark gave him because she "truly gets (him)."

Hello Heaven, Hello dropped on March 18 and is available to stream online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback