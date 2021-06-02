"You getting your a** beat": Tyron Woodley vows to defeat Jake Paul in their upcoming fight

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tyron Woodley took to Instagram Live to speak about his highly anticipated upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

Professional UFC fighter Tyron Woodley and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul are set to fight on August 28th. As they have both signed official contracts with Showtime, the two have been throwing verbal jabs at each other in interviews.

Tyron has a professional record of 19-7-1, while Jake has a record of 3-0.

Tyron Woodley's thoughts on Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley expressed his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. He explicitly described how he planned to defeat the YouTuber.

"You will visualize Jake Paul getting his head knocked smooth off his neck."

He then continued by poking fun at Jake's arrogance. He said:

"Ain't no meditation, ain't no kumbaya, ain't no mama say, mama saw...ain't sh** you can do, you getting your a** beat."

Fans in anticipation for the fight

Fans of Woodley were very excited to hear the news about him fighting the former Disney Channel star.

On June 1st, Tyron tweeted out:

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

In the much anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, Tyron seems to be the fan-favorite to win the match.

Fans took to Twitter to express their best wishes to the professional fighter, hoping he would keep his word when it came to defeating Jake Paul.

dont fuck the UFC up mate! — ThaaGabez (@thaGabez) June 1, 2021

prayers up for the win🙏 — username (@TRVSSCTBURGER) June 1, 2021

Please don’t underestimate him 🙏🏼 we want you to win — Gavin Margret (@GavinMargret2) June 1, 2021

please knock this dude please im begging you — ☘️Temporary Suns Fan☘️ 8/24,2,5,14 💜💛 (@TatumsWRLD) June 1, 2021

I assume Jake was going to beat askren but you still have power so i think you going take his head clean off — baked israel adesanya (@baked_adesanya) June 1, 2021

Tyron I have been assigned to be the referee you can take him down I will look the other way — Keith Peterson (@KPetersonUFC) June 1, 2021

I have full faith that Tyron will fuck this kid up — :) (@ggrkidd) June 1, 2021

I’m going to pay to watch 💯 — Discovery Bull (@BullDiscovery) June 1, 2021

However, some were rooting for Jake to win, as Tyron has been facing an unfortunate 3-loss streak this past year. Due to this, some of his fans have lost faith in his ability to win the fight.

If you lose your entire legacy is stained people are saying your just doing this for the money and will take a dive — - (@Anfi3ld1892) June 1, 2021

T-wood about to catch a BIG L! — Dallas Jones (@DallasJ43432519) June 1, 2021

Fans are excited to see the two enter the ring, wondering if this will be Jake's fourth win, or Tyron's fourth loss. The fight is said to premiere on August 28th on Showtime.

