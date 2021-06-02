"You getting your a** beat": Tyron Woodley vows to defeat Jake Paul in their upcoming fight

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tyron Woodley took to Instagram Live to speak about his highly anticipated upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.
Professional UFC fighter Tyron Woodley and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul are set to fight on August 28th. As they have both signed official contracts with Showtime, the two have been throwing verbal jabs at each other in interviews.
Tyron has a professional record of 19-7-1, while Jake has a record of 3-0.
Tyron Woodley's thoughts on Jake Paul
Tyron Woodley expressed his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. He explicitly described how he planned to defeat the YouTuber.
"You will visualize Jake Paul getting his head knocked smooth off his neck."
He then continued by poking fun at Jake's arrogance. He said:
"Ain't no meditation, ain't no kumbaya, ain't no mama say, mama saw...ain't sh** you can do, you getting your a** beat."
Fans in anticipation for the fight
Fans of Woodley were very excited to hear the news about him fighting the former Disney Channel star.
On June 1st, Tyron tweeted out:
In the much anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, Tyron seems to be the fan-favorite to win the match.
Fans took to Twitter to express their best wishes to the professional fighter, hoping he would keep his word when it came to defeating Jake Paul.
However, some were rooting for Jake to win, as Tyron has been facing an unfortunate 3-loss streak this past year. Due to this, some of his fans have lost faith in his ability to win the fight.
Fans are excited to see the two enter the ring, wondering if this will be Jake's fourth win, or Tyron's fourth loss. The fight is said to premiere on August 28th on Showtime.
