“You honestly could’ve Googled it”: Internet reacts to Waka Flocka Flame requesting former president Donald Trump to abolish Columbus Day

Waka Flocka Flame, an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, recently tweeted to former US President Donald Trump and asked him to abolish Columbus Day. The day is celebrated in memory of Christopher Columbus, who discovered the Americas in 1492 while attempting to find a sea route to India. This led to the consequent colonization and eradication of the native populace by European powers.

The rapper, a member of the BIPOC community, appears to have made the request to acknowledge that celebrating Columbus Day continues the practice of glorification of colonization. This practice led to horrific crimes against BIPOC communities, including but not limited to slavery and land grabs.

Expand Tweet

However, the rapper's comments were directed at Trump, a former president, and not Joe Biden. Flame's tweet has since become viral, with the internet reacting to it with various comments.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Waka Flocka Flame's tweet to Donald Trump

Netizens were quick to react to Waka Flocka Flame's tweet to Donald Trump. While some netizens on X agreed with the sentiment, others pointed out that the former president had already refused to do so in 2020.

Others pointed out that the former president has a well-documented history of racism. Some netizens informed the rapper that Indigenous Peoples Day has been celebrated nationwide since 2021. Here are some reactions to the rapper's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The new post to Donald Trump from Waka Flocka Flame comes after the rapper took to social media in October 2023 and endorsed the president for the 2024 election.

Other artists like Benny the Butcher and Azealia Banks have also come forward in support of the former president's 2024 candidacy. Benny the Butcher gave voice to the growing frustration at Democrats from BIPOC and young communities alike, stating in a January 14, 2024, exclusive interview with Hotnewhiphop:

"I also learned everybody voting for Trump, you know what I’m saying? Only president I voted for was Obama, so I really was just talking s**t. A lot of times, African Americans, we vote Democrat, and what the f**k that been doing for us? That’s all I mean, like, what the Democrats been doing for us?"

Waka Flocka Flame has had a long history of supporting Donald Trump, having previously come out in support of the former president in 2020. The singer, however, also expressed support for a democrat candidate, Raphael Warnock, for the Georgia state election.

Aside from his politics, Waka Flocka Flame is best known for his debut studio album, Flockaveli, released on October 5, 2010, via 1014 Records, Asylum Records, and Warner Bros. Records. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.