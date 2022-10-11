Indigenous Peoples Day 2022: When is it celebrated and everything to know 

Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 is a legal holiday held on the second Monday of October (October 10, 2022, this year) to honor America's indigenous people. Indigenous Peoples Day, observed annually on the same day as Columbus Day, i.e., the second Monday of October, aims to recognize this community's enormous contributions.

Although the holiday has already been recognized in some cities and states over the years, US President Joe Biden formally declared it as a federal holiday last year, in 2021. At the time, President Biden said:

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation, and terror wrought upon Native communities and tribal nations throughout our country.”

Mallory McMorrow @MalloryMcMorrow Indigenous Peoples Day! A great Monday to learn a little bit more about the tribal communities and cultures right here in Michigan Indigenous Peoples Day! A great Monday to learn a little bit more about the tribal communities and cultures right here in Michigan https://t.co/HqsQQcn0B5

He also emphasized how much Indigenous leaders have contributed and sacrificed. Let's take a deep dive into some quick facts about this day.

Indigenous Peoples Day 2022: Some quick facts to know

Indigenous Peoples Day 2022, which is being celebrated on October 10, 2022, is being marked as a federal holiday throughout the country, after Biden’s announcement last year. Vice President Kamala Harris also shared her thoughts on this day today on Twitter, and said:

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we pay respect to Tribal Nations and indigenous history. Today and every day, let us continue to celebrate and uplift the rich contributions of Indigenous peoples—their leadership has made our country stronger.

As a result, many businesses, including banks, the US Postal Service, and city offices, will be closed today. Despite the national holiday, DMV and state court offices, the New York Stock Exchange, and Hennepin and Ramsey County offices will be open as usual.

Friendly Neighborhood Comrade @SpiritofLenin On Indigenous Peoples Day never forget the US Army, sanctioned the near extinction of Bison in order to destroy the livelihoods of Indigenous peoples' in the midwest. Bison wasn't just a food source their bones were also used for tools, hides, clothing, and shelter. On Indigenous Peoples Day never forget the US Army, sanctioned the near extinction of Bison in order to destroy the livelihoods of Indigenous peoples' in the midwest. Bison wasn't just a food source their bones were also used for tools, hides, clothing, and shelter. https://t.co/ACmbAacxOE

Meanwhile, all restaurants, theaters, and malls will be open at the usual hours. However, some restaurants and theatres may close in order to observe the holiday. As a result, it is recommended that visitors call ahead to the restaurant or the theatre before going.

National parks, grocery stores, and department stores, on the other hand, will remain open today. Many states were already observing this as a day to remember and honor these legends before President Biden declared it a federal holiday.

When it comes to the history of Indigenous Peoples Day, few people realise that South Dakota was the first state to officially recognise the day in 1990, while the rest of the states took more than 20 years to join in, as most states observed this as a holiday after 2015.

New Amauta @AmautaNew Respect global south unity on Indigenous Peoples Day! Respect global south unity on Indigenous Peoples Day! https://t.co/QhbhUlnglz

All of this becomes necessary because many people believe that changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day will encourage young Navajos to be proud of their homeland and people.

Having said that, some states have their own versions of the day. Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin are just a few of them. However, some states, such as Oklahoma, continue to celebrate Columbus Day rather than Indigenous Peoples Day.

Secretary Deb Haaland @SecDebHaaland Today we celebrate the strength of Indigenous communities, the traditions and cultures that have survived millennia, and our fervent hope for the future. Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day, everyone! Today we celebrate the strength of Indigenous communities, the traditions and cultures that have survived millennia, and our fervent hope for the future. Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day, everyone! https://t.co/V34SHnQHbF

Some states, such as California, observe this day in September rather than October 10th.

Lakota Man @LakotaMan1 Don’t forget, Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday October 10, 2022. 🪶🪶 Don’t forget, Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday October 10, 2022. 🪶🪶 https://t.co/UfjAcjeBwk

Furthermore, the USA is not the only country to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. Canada has been recognizing this day since June 21 1996.

