"You can't make up the levels of stupidity": Adin Ross under fire as Internet blames him for Andrew Tate's arrest

The arrest of controversial social media influencers Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in Romania has sparked intense scrutiny, with the internet now pointing fingers at popular online streamer Adin Ross for his alleged involvement in the situation.

Ross, known for his live streams of video games and collaborations with celebrities, revealed during a livestream in March 2024 that Andrew Tate had contacted him, inviting him to Romania for a collaboration. Tate's message implied a sense of urgency, indicating that he planned to leave Romania soon and never return.

However, after the arrest of Andrew and Tristan, several social media users slammed Ross. One Reddit user, @schrodingershrimp, reacting to the situation, wrote,

"The funniest part in all of this is Tate's fanboy Adin Ross inadvertently revealing Tate's plans on his stream last week. He read out a message he had received from Tate which said something like "I'm planning on leaving Romania very soon and plan on never coming back, so if you want to come over here to shoot some content with me, it's now or never." You can't make up the levels of stupidity."

Internet reacts to Adin Ross' alleged role in Andrew Tate's arrest

Following Adin Ross's disclosure last week and the subsequent arrest of the Tate brothers yesterday, social media has erupted with criticism directed towards him, blaming him for potentially causing Tate’s arrest.

Many also questioned Ross's association with Tate, given the serious allegations against him, including accusations of exploiting women via an adult content business operating as a criminal group. Several Reddit users shared their reactions on the platform.

Andrew Tate's prior arrest

This isn't the first time Andrew Tate has found himself in legal trouble. In December 2022, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on sex offense allegations dating back to between 2012 and 2015, as reported by the BBC.

These charges led to a court order barring the brothers from leaving Romania, amidst accusations of exploiting women and operating a criminal enterprise. Authorities in Romania are investigating the brothers on suspicion of rape, human trafficking, and starting a criminal gang—all of which the brothers deny.

Why were the Tate brothers arrested again?

Andrew Tate's legal woes have attracted significant attention due to his prominence as a former kickboxer and internet personality. The recent arrest of Andrew and Tristan Tate stems from warrants issued by British authorities over alleged sexual offenses in the UK.

The brothers were detained by Romanian police on Monday night, March 11, 2024, and appeared in Bucharest's Court of Appeal, where the decision on the arrest warrant was postponed.

The allegations against them cover a period from 2012 to 2015 and involve exploiting people in the UK, according to Romanian police. Tate remains in custody as the legal proceedings unfold.