Arrest warrant issued for former WWE Superstar

In addition to all the drama in the world of WWE, there has been some in the real world too. A warrant of arrest has been issued for a former WWE Superstar after failing to appear in court in Florida on Thursday.

Teddy Hart is a member of the famed Hart wrestling family from Calgary, Canada. He's the grandson of the legendary Stu Hart and the son of Georgia Hart. He's the nephew of Bret and Owen Hart and cousin of Natalya and Harry Smith.

According to PW Insider, an arrest warrant was issued for Teddy Hart after he failed to appear in court on Thursday. Hart was arrested on July 15 last year and was charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was initially stopped by officers after he failed to stop at a red light.

Hart was with WWE from 1998 to 2002 under a developmental deal. He spent a lot of time at Dory Funk Jr.'s Funkin' Conservatory. However, he was released by the company reportedly due to issues with his attitude, which seem to have plagued him his entire career.

Both charges are third-degree felonies in the state of Florida and Hart has been offered a plea deal to prevent the case from going to trial. His legal counsel had seemingly delayed the hearing multiple times before it happened on Thursday and Hart was absent.

Hart's traffic issue was resolved two months later and he was fined $283. He also paid a $2,000 bond, but it was revoked when his arrest warrant was issued.

WWE helped produce Teddy Hart documentary on Peacock

Teddy Hart was the subject of a documentary on Peacock titled Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. It was about Hart's career and personal life, as well as his business of breeding cats. Hart's alleged violent behavior toward women was also featured.

The documentary also told the story of his ex-girlfriend, Samantah Fiddler, who went missing in Florida back in 2016. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE was one of the producers of Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.

In addition to his developmental stint with WWE, Hart returned to the company in the mid-2000s as an enhancement talent. He even signed a new developmental deal in 2006, but was released again a year later.

