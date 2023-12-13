WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's nephew facing drug possession felony charges

The Hart family is one of the most influential groups of wrestlers who left footprints in WWE for many generations to follow.

However, Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart's nephew, Teddy Hart, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 43-year-old wrestler, real name Edward Annis, is scheduled for a court hearing in Titusville, Florida, on December 14, 2023.

According to a police report acquired by PWInsider, Teddy was arrested in July 2023 for the possession of narcotics such as MDMA and a controlled substance without a prescription. Both of these charges are third-degree in the state of Florida.

Check out a picture of Teddy Hart (left) and Davey Boy Smith Jr. (right) below:

Prior to getting arrested in July, Teddy Hart wrestled with Chasyn Rance for Pro Wrestling Vision in a tag team contest. This was his first in nearly three years. Hart was pulled over and arrested several hours later and has not stepped foot in the ring ever since.

According to BodySlam.net, the upcoming court appearance on Thursday is said to be a mandatory "Early Resolution" case, as it had been delayed per the request of Hart's Defense. It was postponed from September to October, and now,

What the police reported about Teddy Hart's arrest on July 14, 2023

Per PWInsider, the police report for Teddy Hart's arrest at 3500 Cheney Highway by Officer Eduardo Gonzales on July 14, 2023, stated that the former was traveling at high speed and even failed to obey a steady red signal.

When the police pulled over Hart, both he and his front-seat passenger (Brenda Shoun) were identified, and there was a smell of burnt marijuana. Furthermore, the police found marijuana, "red pills," and MDMA in their car, a 2022 Ford Mustang.

Hart paid a $283 traffic fine on September 19, 2023, in relation to the citation for failing to stop at a steady red light - which was the reason he got pulled over by the cops in the first place - officially resolving that issue.

