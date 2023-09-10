"You're gonna give us something": Ex-inmate explains prison time for Danny Masterson will be like

Actor Danny Masterson, who is best known for playing Steven Hyde in That '70s Show was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this week. He was found guilty of r*ping two women in the early 2000s, who were former members of the Church of Scientology, as per BBC.

In response to the news, a YouTuber and former inmate who goes by the name @jumpsuitpablo uploaded a video on his official channel explaining what Danny Masterson could expect from prison and the inmates. He said that his time in prison would be not very harsh if he cooperated with other prisoners and paid them money.

"You're gonna give us something. You can't tell us you don't have any money. We're not gonna believe it. Because that's just the idea of a Hollywood celebrity. You've got the money," he said.

Youtuber and ex-inmate jumpsuitpablo explains what Danny Masterson should do to stay safe in prison

The popular YouTuber recently uploaded a video on his official channel explaining what Danny Masterson should expect from prison. This came after the internet personality spent 10 years in prison on robbery charges. He often speaks about his terrible experience behind bars.

He said that he was threatened, had knives pointed at him, got his tooth knocked out, and even had a chunk of his flesh ripped while in prison. He explained the mentality of prisoners and stated that they lived from week to week. They needed money to survive and were willing to do anything to get their hands on some cash.

"These guys are always looking for their next dollar. Always looking for how they are going to get their next meal. Always looking for how they are going to make a quick buck and just kindda sustain for the next month. These guys are living week to week. Day to day," he said.

Jumpsuitpablo then went on to explain that even though r*pe was a terrible offense, in jail, the prisoners would not care about it. In their books, the worst possible crimes were the ones committed against children. He mentioned that p*dophiles usually had it the worst in jail and there was a huge chance that they could be killed by inmates.

The YouTuber advised Danny Masterson to pay his inmates to stay safe because that was the only way to stay out of trouble. He went on to say that prisoners might just look at the actor with disgust but won't harm him if he meets their demands.

Jumpsuitpablo also said that inmates will know that Danny Masterson is a popular celebrity and may have probably seen him on TV. They would then assume that he had a lot of money as he was from the Hollywood film industry. The YouTuber stated that Masterson would not be able to say that he was broke because if he did, the inmates would make his life hell.

"I don't think he will get messed up because of what he did. I think he will get extorted. I think he will cooperate with whoever he is doing the extortion. I think he is going to scape by, but if he goes in there and acts very stupid, doesn't carry himself correctly, disrespects everybody, it's over with," he stated.

Masterson, who was 47 years old at the time of his sentencing, will only be able to appeal for parole in 30 years when he is 77 years old.