"Male version of Colleen Ballinger": Dylan Zippe's p*dophile allegations explored as netizens express outrage online

Dylan Zippe, a 20-year-old TikTok content creator, has been exposed for texting minors. YouTuber @annaoop shared a detailed video on August 6, 2023, narrating countless allegations of p*dophilia against Dylan that have emerged online in recent times.

The TikTok creator is from Los Angeles, and he attended a local high school as per the YouTuber. Dylan is currently an undergraduate student at a university. He became popular on TikTok for sharing somewhat relatable content, lip-sync performances, and POV videos. He is also known for his "cringy" skits.

However, Dylan's rise to fame has been overshadowed by some serious scandals about his inappropriate behavior toward underage girls, raising concerns among his followers. He has been accused of sending suggestive messages and inappropriate photos to 14-year-old girls despite being aware of their ages.

Since no one has lodged an official complaint with the police so far, the TikToker is yet to be legally prosecuted for these offenses. One user commented on @annaoop's video and compared Dylan Zippe with controversial comedian Colleen Ballinger.

Netizens are outraged as p*dophile allegations against Dylan are explored. (Image via YouTube/@annaoop)

Internet reacts to p*dophile allegations against Dylan Zippe

Netizens were appalled after learning of Dylan Zippe's inappropriate behavior toward minors over social media. Several people also pointed out that the content that Dylan posts on his TikTok is also "creepy."

YouTuber narrates Dylan Zippe's misconduct on various occasion

YouTuber @annaoop shared in a video that another YouTube video posted in April 2023 exposed Dylan Zippe's behavior and accused him of texting minors.

The video claimed that the creator had been snapping girls as young as 14 when he was 18 years old. It claimed that he used to send them inappropriate photos and DMs. After the accusations surfaced online, the TikToker quickly came out and denied the accusations, saying the texts and photos were fake and not from him.

However, people soon started going through the photos he allegedly sent and pointed out familiar things they consistently saw in Dylan's other videos. From his hoodie to the background and the neon lights in his room — they were all similar to those that appeared in those alleged photos.

This got netizens angry and they started calling Dylan Zippe out for his inappropriate behavior. Shortly after reaching 40K followers on TikTok, he started feeling the pressure online and decided to post a video to address the allegations once and for all.

Dylan then admitted that all the allegations were true, and that it wasn’t his intention to be creepy. Referring to one of the many 14-year-olds he texted, the TikToker said that he was just being a nice guy and wanted to sing for the girl. He added that he was unaware of her age at the time and that he was it was totally wrong of him to do that.

Dylan asked the community to accept his apology and stop sending hateful messages to him. This, however, did not go as planned as they didn't buy his apology and became angrier. They asked him if his intention was to sing for her, then how did he end up sending inappropriate photos to her. Netizens also questioned why the TikToker didn't even bother to enquire about her age in the first place.

No matter how Dylan Zippe tried to frame the story and apologized for his actions, the situation did not improve. On top of that, another video exposing him started going viral. There, a 13-year-old exposed the TikToker for sending her inappropriate messages.

She shared screenshots of the snaps and the lengthy messages that Dylan had sent her. Internet users got furious and took to his comment section on TikTok and asked why he had not been banned yet.

Not long after these videos started popping up, Dylan Zippe was once again caught in his old ways. This time an anonymous person allegedly created a fake Instagram account, claiming to be a 14-year-old girl to try to catch Dylan red-handed, and the TikToker fell right into the trap.

The fake IG account started talking to Dylan and then soon moved to Snapchat on Dylan's insistence. There, the fake 14-year-old told the TikToker about her age, but he did not seem to care, as he proceeded to send inappropriate texts. At one point, he even asked the girl to send revealing and explicit photos of herself. Dylan even sent s**ually suggestive snaps of himself to the girl.

Shortly after these conversations went viral, another 14-year-old girl came out and shared the screenshot of an alleged inappropriate IG message that Dylan sent to her. The TikToker texted her again, saying that he wanted to hang out and cuddle with her.

More and more alleged accusers started popping up and sharing their messages from alleged encounters with Dylan. The TikToker hasn’t offered any defense or explanation in light of these new accusations yet. Netizens are trying to get Dylan Zippe banned and his accounts taken down.

A massive number of internet users are saying that this has gone on for too long. They believe that Dylan Zippe has proven time and time again that this is something he is willing to do again, if left unchecked.

The allegations against Dylan Zippe are serious and raise concerns about his behavior toward minors. However, it is important to note that these allegations have not been proven in a court of law and the TikToker has not been charged with any crimes related to texting minors.