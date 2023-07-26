"So creepy & dope at the same time" - Viral Barbie Dubai advertisement takes the internet by a storm

A CGI video of a giant Barbie doll almost the size of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has gone viral. In the video, the iconic Mattel doll can be seen clad in her strapless zebra-striped swimsuit while she steps out of her hot pink Mattel packaging, standing tall next to the Burj, the world’s tallest building. She also sports a pair of black heels and cat-eye sunglasses.

This CGI artwork was created by KSA- and UAE-based social media and creative content agency Eye Studio. The short clip can be interpreted as a mega-sized doll ready to take on Dubai.

Eye Studio posted the video on their official Instagram page on July 21, addressing the doll in the caption and asking her if she was looking for Ken. The post garnered over 186K likes. It was later reposted by Haper’s Bazaar Arabia on July 25.

The viral, larger-than-life-sized Barbie has since taken the internet by storm. While some have been in awe of the unexpected gigantic beauty, others have labeled the clip as a little terrifying.

The video was also shared on other platforms, including Twitter. One user, @witnesshiyka, wrote that the video was simultaneously creepy and dope.

Netizens react to viral CGI advertisement of the iconic Mattel doll. (Image via Twitter/@witnesshiyka)

Internet reacts to Burj Khalifa-sized Barbie CGI video

Netizens had an array of different reactions to the viral Dubai Barbie video. Several people noted that in this particular CGI effect, the doll looked more like Taylor Swift. Some praised the marketing team for promoting the film in such an intriguingly creative manner.

A few others might have confused the CGI with a larger-than-life-sized doll standing next to the Burj and wrote that this kind of extravagance can only be seen in Dubai. Some people seemed to have been irritated by all the hype about Barbie and expressed the same.

Netizens react to viral CGI advertisement of the iconic Mattel doll. (Image via Instagram/@eyestudioae)

A few days ago, Future Bedouin, another UAE-based AI artist, shared a series of AI-generated images related to Barbie on Instagram. The photos depict the Burj Khalifa decked out in pink balloons from the inside out. The artwork also included men and women dressed in elegant outfits as if they were attending a huge event.

Though Greta Gerwig’s film was officially released worldwide on July 21, the release date of the long-awaited blockbuster has been pushed back to August 31 in the UAE.