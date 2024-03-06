"Young, hot and rich": Fans stunned as BTS' Jungkook is reported to own nine Rolex watches in his collection worth $1 million

On March 6, 2024, the Singapore men's lifestyle publication, AUGUSTMAN, reported about BTS' Jungkook's penchant for luxury watches, emphasizing his collection of nine Rolex timepieces.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Golden Maknae's net worth is $20 million as of 2021. Naturally, it's not surprising that the idol's watch collection reportedly stands at $1 million, depending on customization and current price.

The news soon went viral on social media, and fans were over the moon. One user described Jungkook as "young, hot and rich" for owning a grand collection of Rolex pieces.

"Still the most Humble person": Fans flex about BTS' Jungkook's Rolex collection

According to Watchonista, BTS' Jungkook owns nine Rolex timepieces, including a two-tone Submariner, which is currently priced between $15,598 and $22,500; a Black Dial Cosmograph Daytona is priced between $16,000 and $180,000; and a Day-Date 36 with a President Bracelet costs around $38,500. The names and prices of the remaining six watches are still a mystery.

With the increasing price and the customization of the Rolex watches in the present scenario, it is safe to say that the idol's collection can easily exceed $1 million. Customers can add precious materials, including diamond steel, platinum, diamond, gold, and colored gems, to their timepieces and consecutively multiply the price.

The news about the idol owning a luxury collection of timepieces soon went viral on the internet. The fandom started praising the idol for his expensive taste and admiration for Rolex watches. They also referred to him as 'hot' and humble' simultaneously. Many also expressed their desire to see Golden Maknae become the global ambassador for Swiss watch designers and manufacturers. They called 'Jungkook X Rolex,' the perfect combination of class, luxury, and power, and expressed their wish to have a timepiece collection similar to the idol.

According to AUGUSTMAN, the Golden Maknae has also received a Galaxy Watch4 from Samsung, priced at $485. The outlet also mentioned that he was gifted a custom-made timepiece from the former South Korean President and First Lady, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook, respectively, in September 2018. It was provided to the group members for their achievements, and the price has not been disclosed.

His solo single, My You, has emerged as the second Soundcloud track by the idol to sell over 100,000 units in the United States. Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. He is currently deployed in the Fifth Infantry Division and has reportedly been promoted to First Private Class.