"Where's the lie?": BTS Jungkook gets crowned 'Best Crush in the World' for 4 consecutive years winning against Harry Styles, Lisa, and more

South Korean media Star News reported that BTS member Jungkook ranked No.1 in the 'Celebrity that Makes You Fall in Love' list for four years. On March 3, 2024, the media outlet stated that the musician toppled popular celebrities such as Harry Styles, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, to be crowned as the 'Best Crush in the World.'

BTS ARMY were ecstatic as they celebrated the musician's win and global popularity.

For the unversed, Radio Planeta 107FM is a popular radio station based in Peru. English-language contemporary music is played on Radio Planeta 107FM, along with relevant rankings and releases. Additionally, users can download a Google Play app to tune in to the channel frequency.

"WORLD CRUSH": Fans lavish praise on BTS' Jungkook for achieving this feat

Recently, Jungkook won the 'Celebrity that Makes You Fall in Love' competition, which was conducted via the official social media account of Radio Planeta 107FM, a radio station in Peru.

In the first voting round, he topped music sensation Olivia Rodrigo, a well-known celebrity. In the second round, he triumphed against pop star Harry Styles, a prominent British idol group One Direction member. After a close competition with BLACKPINK's Lisa in the final round, Jungkook emerged victorious.

Since 2021, the Standing Next To You singer has won the competition, making this year his fourth consecutive win. The musician's global popularity holds significance as he is the first K-pop idol and the fastest Korean act to surpass 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits in 728 days. Furthermore, fans have often expressed their love for the artist by purchasing every product that he uses or endorses.

Hence, it was no surprise for the BTS ARMY to celebrate his win for the fourth year. Fans lauded and hailed him on X as a "WORLD CRUSH" and "GLOBAL CRUSH" as they celebrated his win online.

The idol is serving his country by mandatory military service for 18 months starting December 2023. The last update from the singer came more than a month back, on January 17, 2024, when he successfully graduated from his basic training and transitioned from a trainee to a fully commissioned soldier in the Republic of Korea Army Force (ROKAF).

On that day, he celebrated his graduation online and posted the Korean monosyllable "Unity" on Weverse. Later that day, his brother shared another photo of the Still With You singer-songwriter in military uniform on his Instagram account. Through the photo, fans were relieved to learn that Jungkook was with his family.

As per ROKAF guidelines, all recruits were awarded two days' leave after graduation to spend time with their families before being assigned to their units. After that, the musician discreetly carried out his military service. Hence, the latest news of victory achieved by Jungkook cheered his fanbase.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook was reportedly promoted to Private First Class from Private on March 1, alongside his bandmate and friend Park Jimin. Along with them, Elite Soldiers Kim Namjoon of the 15th Infantry Division and Kim Taehyung of the 2nd Military Police Corps (SDT) were also promoted to Private First Class.