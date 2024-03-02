"They even wrote his name": Fans react as Korea’s largest cosmetic store Olive Young sells Vigor Wine advertising it as BTS Jungkook's favorite

On March 1, 2024, BTS' Jungkook made headlines as South Korea's most prominent cosmetic brand line, Olive Young, featured a special wine edition under the idol's moniker. Vigor Wine, promoted as "Jungkook's Wine," was sold at the stores of the cosmetic brand.

An X user shared a picture of the gatherings outside of the store in Seoul, resulting in the post's widespread circulation online. One fan noted the influence of the BTS idol since his mere mention of a product gets it out of stock within a few days.

"Jungkook's impact is huge in all segments": Fans praise the BTS idol for his global influence

Previously, in 2019, the Still With You singer-songwriter was seen sipping wine from an Italian brand, Umani Ronchi. As the X user (@JJK_Times) mentioned, the particular snippet of the BTS idol shot the brand's popularity to an unseen height online. Hence, the owner had to contact the South Korean import unit to get to the bottom.

Jungkook's fame and global influence are well-known by the BTS ARMY and all across the world. Whenever the musician is seen wearing or consuming any product, it gets sold out the next day.

When the Hate You singer stated in 2021 that he liked to drink a lemon kombucha drink from a company named TEAZEN, ARMYs flocked to buy it so quickly that it was sold out within a month of its release. For the modest company TEAZEN, which saw exponential growth following the occurrence, it was a miracle on the one hand.

Another instance was when the youngest member of BTS was spotted sporting large black Prada boots during a live BTS broadcast. Admirers loved the massive combat Prada boots so much that it went out of stock within a few hours of the livestream.

On July 24, 2023, the coffin that the BTS maknae utilized in the music video for his solo song Seven was sold out. A video first posted on TikTok became popular on social media. The online user wrote about the owner of a coffin business who had commented on Instagram about how the coffins sold out like hotcakes.

Recently, Jungkook was featured in Calvin Klein's 2024 Spring/Summer ad campaign. The website sold out all the products featured under the musician's segment by the next day. Hence, fans were not surprised to see a special edition wine collection sold by a Korean cosmetic brand as, "Jungkook's Wine."

BTS' Jimin and the Somebody singer were sighted at the Gimpo International Airport on November 23, 2023. The GRAFFITIONMiND 2023 Fall/Winter SPREADYOUTH collection's "RLoveLution Hoodie" was spotted on the BTS maknae, which sold out the next day. For those unaware, Jeon Jung-Hyun, the brother of Jungkook, owns the GRAFFITIONMiND brand.

These are not the only instances when the 26-year-old Standing Next To You singer sold out a product. Be it a $20,000 Rolex watch or the Tuewid Rope Silver Chain Necklace worth $58 (76,000 KRW), the singer sells out everything in a few hours. As a result, he gained the moniker "Sold Out King" among his fans and in the entertainment sector.

Jeon Jungkook of BTS enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, and will return in June 2025.