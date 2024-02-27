Young Sheldon season 7 could finally end the mystery of George cheating on Mary

Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s epic The Big Bang Theory series threw a range of iconic sitcom characters at fans. The most notable among them was that of Sheldon Cooper, a character who also inspired the ongoing Young Sheldon series.

Played by Jim Parsons in the original, Sheldon Cooper was shown as a character with considerable childhood trauma, or at least dysfunction, resulting in a range of unique troupes that made him iconic. While most of the troupes, including why Sheldon Cooper likes to knock three times at a time, have been dealt with, some have not been.

This most notably includes the confession from Sheldon Cooper that he once walked into his father cheating on his mom. George Cooper Sr. and Mary Cooper have largely been shown to have a love-filled relationship, and the storyline was expected to have been left alone, as far as Young Sheldon was concerned.

However, that might change with season 7, with its tagline of the upcoming episode 4 leaving fans perplexed due to the controversial connotations:

"Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker" - Missy steps up, Mary has a surprise for George, and Sheldon finds his dorm occupied"

Young Sheldon season 7 to delve into George Sr.’s extra-marital affair?

First and foremost, the original The Big Bang Theory confession did not delve into the place where Sheldon ends up catching his father. However, the wording of the caption for episode 4 is bound to make fans wonder. In Young Sheldon season 5, George Sr. has already been seen developing an inappropriate relationship with Brenda Sparks.

This led to considerable speculation that it must be Brenda, whom George will eventually be seen cheating with on his wife. However, the storyline was left alone, which appears to be down to how the character has been portrayed and received thus far.

George Sr., despite some recurring issues with his family and his wife, has largely been portrayed as a loyal husband and a great father who has been able to alter his parenting techniques as well. While his eldest son, George Jr., is shown as a bit of a menace, George Sr. is also the father of Sheldon’s elder sister, Missy Cooper.

Hence, he has not only been shown as a great father to both his daughter and his son, but the fact that Sheldon’s super-high IQ and unique antics make him a difficult child has also been admirably dealt with by George Sr. in multiple situations.

However, the fact that season 7 is also the final iteration of Young Sheldon means that the showrunners have one final chance to integrate this storyline, which fans have talked about consistently. Young Sheldon has largely stayed true to the original series and has even shown child versions of The Big Bang Theory cast.

Hence, while the plot point might need to be smartly integrated into the limited time the showrunners have, recent speculation and hints suggest they might have found a way to pull it off.

That also seems to be the logical next step because the speculation surrounding George Sr.’s affair is one of the major reasons why anticipation has been extremely high for Young Sheldon ever since it was released in 2017. As things stand, fans will have to wait and see whether the storyline is actually integrated, with the March 4 episode set to provide answers.