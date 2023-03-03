“Your 15 mins of sympathy is up”: Chris Rock slammed for Will Smith Emancipation whipped joke 

Nearly a year ago, Chris Rock and Will Smith took the entertainment industry by storm after the latter slapped the comedian during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

The slapping incident soon became one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history and led to months of criticism, debates, discussions and memefests on social media.

While Smith shared a series of online apologies in the wake of the awards ceremony, Rock never officially acknowledged the incident. However, the incident soon became a popular subject for his jokes during his comedy shows.

The Decider reported that on February 17th Chris Rock performed at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore and joked about hate-watching Will Smith’s new film Emancipation for the sake of watching the latter getting “whipped onscreen”:

“The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him getting whipped.”

Rock also subtly addressed the slap while comparing his role as homeless drug addict Pookie in the 1991 film New Jack City to Smith playing Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic Ali:

“The thing people wanna know… did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie. Even in animated movies I’m a zebra, he’s a f***ing shark.”

Multiple reports suggest that similar jokes are expected to be included in Rock’s upcoming Netflix special show, Selective Outrage, which is set to premiere on March 4. The comedian even made a reference to the title by cracking another joke at Smith, saying:

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. People who are in the know, know that sh*t had nothing to do with me.”

Rock even made a remark about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s marriage and said that Jada hurt Smith “way more” in personal life than the latter hurt him onstage:

“We have all been cheated on. She hurt him way more than he ever hurt me.”

However, Rock’s latest jokes left several social media users disappointed and many expressed that they are no longer interested in discussing the same topic surrounding the Oscars incident.

Some have also mocked the comedian by saying that his “15 minutes” of garnering public sympathy is now over:

Several media reports suggested Rock has joked about the Will Smith slapping incident throughout his Ego Death Tour. However, it is not known if Rock will be detailing the incident or joking about the King Richard star in his upcoming Netflix special.

Netizens call out Chris Rock over new joke on Will Smith slapping incident

In March 2022, Will Smith made headlines across the globe after he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the Oscars ceremony for making a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith was subjected to mass criticism before being banned from the Academy for 10 years. Meanwhile, Rock was also called out for making a joke about Pinkett Smith while she suffered from hair loss due to alopecia.

Rock later claimed that he did not know about Pinkett Smith’s condition. Meanwhile, Smith apologized to the Academy while receiving the Oscar Award for Best Actor before sharing an apology post for the former on Instagram.

While the now-infamous “slapgate” remained as one of the most-discussed topics on social media for several months, netizens recently expressed displeasure towards Chris Rock's consistent jokes about the incident on his comedy shows even after a year:

In the wake of the incident, Smith posted an apology note to Rock on Instagram before dropping a video of another detailed apology. At the time, the actor that he reached out to Rock but the latter was “not ready to talk” and “will reach out” when he is.

Chris Rock is yet to officially address the incident but has made multiple jokes about the same during his comedy shows.

