Zespri Kiwi recall 2023: List of products, UPC code, and all you need to know amid Listeria fears

Due to possible listeria concerns, Seattle-based David Oppenheimer and Company has voluntarily recalled organic green kiwi. On August 8, the Food and Drug Administration Department of the United States released a recall notice for the fruit grown in New Zealand and exported to North America.

The company is recalling one-pound clamshells of organic fruit from all markets because of the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that may cause severe and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and others with compromised immune systems.

As per Cleveland Clinic, listeriosis can be caused by consuming common foods like deli meats, hot dogs, unpasteurized dairy products, fresh fruits like melons, and fresh vegetables. Some of the symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Chills

Upset stomach

Nausea

Loss of balance

Diarrhea

Although listeriosis can affect any individual, it can majorly impact pregnant people, people aged 65 and above, and individuals with weakened immune systems. The listeria infection can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

All you need to know about Zespri Kiwi recall

The affected kiwi underwent local repackaging for sale purposes and was placed in one-pound transparent plastic clamshells with the Zespri brand mark on it. It contains the Universal Product Code (UPC) 8 18849 02009 3. The affected fruit was labeled with a fruit sticker holding the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

The affected organic green kiwifruit was shipped between June 14, 2023, and July 7, 2023. It was sold in clamshells in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The fruit sold in states not listed above is not subject to this recall.

The kiwifruit exported after August 7, 2023, with a white sticker in one-pound plastic clamshells that mentions the "Work Order (WO) number" and "packed on" date, are also not affected by this notice.

A regular sample conducted on July 7, 2023, by the Kentucky Department of Public Health led to the recall. Since receiving notice on August 3, the company has joined hands with Zespri to track the product through the supply chain to two grower lots.

The company then immediately stopped distributing organic green kiwifruit from the related grower lots while conducting its investigation with the U.S. FDA. So far, there have been no reports of sickness. This voluntary recall does not include any other David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC products.

The company has urged people to discard the affected products with the above-mentioned information immediately. For further queries, they can be reached via 1-866-698-2580 from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 4.30 pm.