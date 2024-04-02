Zoe Saldaña believes Marvel will bear "huge loss" if they don't bring another Guardians of the Galaxy movie

Zoe Saldaña is not ready for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to end. In an interview with The Playlist published on April 1, the actress talked fondly of the franchise and championed it for its return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy,'" she said.

Saldaña played Gamora, a green-skinned alien assassin, in the Guardians films alongside actors Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, among others. With director James Gunn jumping ship to Marvel's rival DC Studios, 2023's Vol. 3 seemingly marked the end of the franchise.

Although Zoe Saldaña was not ready to return as Gamora, she hoped for the franchise's comeback in the future.

Zoe Saldaña pushes for Guardians of the Galaxy's return

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (via Marvel)

With its debut in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy was a critical and commercial success, earning more than $2 billion at the box office as a franchise. The superhero team quickly became a beloved part of the MCU and even featured in the blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In its third installment Vol.3, the film saw the group disband as the members went on to pursue their individual ambitions. However, a mid-credits scene revealed a new Guardians team with Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot staying on as members.

While Zoe Saldaña expressed her intention of not returning as Gamora, she believed that the character still had a future in the MCU.

"I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good," she said.

Despite her unwillingness to return as her character, Saldaña expressed deep affection for the films and hoped for its return. If it did indeed return, the 45-year old actress revealed that she would celebrate in the theater. She said:

"It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing—which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

Echoing Saldaña sentiments, co-star Dave Bautista has also said he was done with his Guardians of the Galaxy role in past conversations. Bautista, who played Drax in the films, was open to new roles in the superhero genre. In a February 2024 interview with io9, the Dune: Part Two actor stated:

"When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax. I still have a relationship with Marvel... I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it." He added, "I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

Marvel has not announced any plans for a new Guardians of the Galaxy project yet. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña is also part of two other successful franchises, James Cameron's Avatar film series, and Paramount's Star Trek films.

While the third and fourth Avatar films are currently in production, with a fifth expected to be made in the future, a fourth and final Star Trek film is also currently in development.

Zoe Saldaña is set to appear in the upcoming thriller film The Absence of Eden, which will release theatrically on April 12, 2024.